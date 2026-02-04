Harry Styles’ tour could see girlfriend Zoë Kravitz making a cameo: Inside their love story

They have both have schedules that don't 'line up'
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are proving that modern romance can survive even the busiest of calendars. Between Styles’ upcoming Together, Together residency tour and Kravitz’s acting projects, including her new film How to Rob a Bank, the couple is learning the art of juggling love and ambition.
“They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up," a source tells PEOPLE. "When it makes sense, she may join him on tour."
But distance doesn’t seem to dampen their connection. Another insider adds, "They seem very serious and focused on prioritising time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy."
The pair first sparked romance rumors last August, strolling hand-in-hand through Rome, and have since been spotted together in London, New York, and other cities, keeping things low-key. Even Kravitz’s father, Lenny, is said to have given the nod of approval: “Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoë, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry,” a source shared. “From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family.”
Styles first announced his Together, Together tour earlier this year in support of his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The ambitious residency-style run takes him to multiple cities for extended stays, kicking off May 16 and wrapping up December 13, 2026. With rehearsals underway, Styles is deep in prep mode for the months-long marathon.
Kravitz, 37, meanwhile, is focused on Hollywood, hinting at a return for season 2 of Apple TV’s behind-the-scenes comedy The Studio. “I think it will be really funny, and I do hope I get to come back and keep going and push it even further," she told The Hollywood Reporter last year.
Despite the whirlwind schedules, Styles and Kravitz are showing that a little planning and a lot of commitment goes a long way.
