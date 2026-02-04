Harry Styles’ tour could see girlfriend Zoë Kravitz making a cameo: Inside their love story

The pair first sparked romance rumors last August, strolling hand-in-hand through Rome, and have since been spotted together in London, New York, and other cities, keeping things low-key. Even Kravitz’s father, Lenny, is said to have given the nod of approval: “Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoë, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry,” a source shared. “From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family.”