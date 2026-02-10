Xpressions Style unveils a premium, thoughtful Valentine’s Day experience across UAE

Complimentary Valentine’s Day chocolates will be gifted with eligible in-store purchase
This Valentine’s Day, Xpressions Style blends love, luxury, and convenience to ensure no heartfelt moment goes uncelebrated. As a trusted destination for authentic beauty, fashion, and fragrance, Xpressions Style launches a seamless gifting experience through its retail stores and online platform — designed to make every romantic gesture effortless, elegant, and timely.
To mark the occasion, complimentary Valentine’s Day chocolates will be gifted with eligible in-store purchases, adding a thoughtful and indulgent touch to the shopping experience.
For those planning a surprise delivery, Xpressions Style now offers 45-minute express delivery on eligible orders through its rider-on-demand service, available in select areas. Whether ordered online at xpressions.ae or arranged via customer service, gifts will arrive beautifully gift-wrapped, with the option to include a personalised message.
Customers can schedule a delivery by calling the toll-free number 800 9080, messaging +971 800 9080 on WhatsApp, or using the chat feature on the website or mobile app.
Even if a customer misses the moment, Xpressions Style ensures the gift is delivered directly to their loved one — so no expression of love goes unnoticed.
This campaign reflects a joint effort between Xpressions Style’s retail and online divisions, showcasing the brand’s continued commitment to fast, personalized, and heartfelt service across the United Arab Emirates.
Trusted by customers since 1998, Xpressions Style is proud to offer only authentic products — from premium fragrances and cruelty-free cosmetics to skincare, watches, handbags, and fashion accessories. With over two decades of consistent service and customer satisfaction, the brand remains one of the UAE’s most reliable beauty and lifestyle retailers. Buy with trust, shop with confidence.
Customers are invited to explore the exclusive Valentine’s Day collection in-store or online at xpressions.ae, with flexible delivery scheduling available to make every romantic moment truly special.
This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with sincerity, speed, and unforgettable style — only at Xpressions Style.
