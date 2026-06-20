'You can stay fit no matter the weather': Dubai residents move workouts indoors at Dubai Mallathon

Early morning participants say the Dubai Mallathon makes staying active easy despite heat
Dubai: Mall of the Emirates hosted another edition of the Dubai Mallathon on the morning of June 20, bringing together runners, walkers, and fitness groups who used the mall’s indoor corridors as a way to stay active during the summer heat.
Participants arrived in a steady flow, ranging from regular exercisers to first-timers, all making use of the climate-controlled space to move, walk, or run at their own pace. For many, the appeal was simple: it’s too hot to exercise outdoors right now, and this offers a practical alternative.
The initiative, which runs from June 15 to September 15 between 6am and 10am, has turned mall spaces into early-morning fitness routes across the city.
Coach Ibrahim was one of the first voices setting the tone at the event. Moving through the people with high energy, he described the event as a simple but important idea for the summer months in Dubai.
“People come here for a reason,” he said. “They want to keep fit… keep socialising with people, and make a running community.” He added that the event brought together “different categories of people, different fitness levels, different age groups.”
He also pointed out how inclusive the space felt, saying participants included “the old people, the elderly, and people of disabilities,” all moving with the same goal of staying active. “Whether you come for running or walking, you are all welcome,” he said.
He wasn’t exaggerating. The crowd reflected exactly that, runners, walkers, beginners, regulars, and entire friend groups moving together at their own pace, all under one air-conditioned roof.
Among those taking part was a group of friends who came after seeing the event online. Angelo, an applications engineer, said they decided to join simply to stay active. “We just want to be healthy. That’s it,” he said.
He was joined by Angelica, Iris, Kristine, and Edith, a mix of nurses and a patient coordinator, who all shared a similar reason for being there: to move and stay healthy.
Wenkie, a quantity surveyor, also attended the Mallathon. She said she usually goes to Dubai Hills Mall because it is closer to her apartment, but decided to join this event instead for a change in vibes, “I love joining free fitness event in Dubai" she said.
Twinkle and Sandeep, a husband-and-wife duo who both work as chartered accountants, spoke about their shared habit of walking. Twinkle said they were known as a “walking couple” when they lived in Lagos for many years. “We love walking, so that’s why we are here,” Sandeep said.
Twinkle added that the heat makes outdoor walking difficult right now. “It’s so hot, so you can’t walk outside,” she said. “This is the best initiative we have. We are very happy.”
Ram Ramnath, a consultant at Sirion Consultants, said he and his wife already exercise regularly, so attending early in the morning was not difficult. “Generally we like to exercise most of the time,” he said. “Getting out of bed was not the issue.”
He added that the Mallathon makes sense during Dubai’s summer. “It’s too hot outside to exercise now,” he said. “Going to the gym is a bit boring, so this is quite nice.”
His wife, Ranjini Ramnath, director at Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination, said the concept felt uniquely suited to the city. “I believe this can happen only in Dubai,” she said. “You can stay fit, no matter what the weather is outside.”
Vince Aidoo, Senior Product Manager at Aldar, attended after completing a 5K run with his community group, Something New. “It was tough, but we’ve done a nice 5K,” he said. “We haven’t had any events in a while, so it felt good to be back together.”
He also extends an invite to the community mentioning future plans, inviting others to join upcoming runs. “We’re going to be at Dubai Hills Mall around 8:00 AM…come and join us,” he shared.
If there was a shared theme running through every conversation, it was adaptability, people finding ways to stay active despite the season, and a city offering space to make that possible.