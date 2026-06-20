GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

'You can stay fit no matter the weather': Dubai residents move workouts indoors at Dubai Mallathon

Early morning participants say the Dubai Mallathon makes staying active easy despite heat

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Residents praise the Dubai Mallathon as a smart summer fitness solution
Residents praise the Dubai Mallathon as a smart summer fitness solution

Dubai: Mall of the Emirates hosted another edition of the Dubai Mallathon on the morning of June 20, bringing together runners, walkers, and fitness groups who used the mall’s indoor corridors as a way to stay active during the summer heat.

Participants arrived in a steady flow, ranging from regular exercisers to first-timers, all making use of the climate-controlled space to move, walk, or run at their own pace. For many, the appeal was simple: it’s too hot to exercise outdoors right now, and this offers a practical alternative.

The initiative, which runs from June 15 to September 15 between 6am and 10am, has turned mall spaces into early-morning fitness routes across the city.

Coach Ibrahim was one of the first voices setting the tone at the event. Moving through the people with high energy, he described the event as a simple but important idea for the summer months in Dubai.

“People come here for a reason,” he said. “They want to keep fit… keep socialising with people, and make a running community.” He added that the event brought together “different categories of people, different fitness levels, different age groups.”

He also pointed out how inclusive the space felt, saying participants included “the old people, the elderly, and people of disabilities,” all moving with the same goal of staying active. “Whether you come for running or walking, you are all welcome,” he said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He wasn’t exaggerating. The crowd reflected exactly that, runners, walkers, beginners, regulars, and entire friend groups moving together at their own pace, all under one air-conditioned roof.

Among those taking part was a group of friends who came after seeing the event online. Angelo, an applications engineer, said they decided to join simply to stay active. “We just want to be healthy. That’s it,” he said.

He was joined by Angelica, Iris, Kristine, and Edith, a mix of nurses and a patient coordinator, who all shared a similar reason for being there: to move and stay healthy. 

Wenkie, a quantity surveyor, also attended the Mallathon. She said she usually goes to Dubai Hills Mall because it is closer to her apartment, but decided to join this event instead for a change in vibes, “I love joining free fitness event in Dubai" she said.

Twinkle and Sandeep, a husband-and-wife duo who both work as chartered accountants, spoke about their shared habit of walking. Twinkle said they were known as a “walking couple” when they lived in Lagos for many years. “We love walking, so that’s why we are here,” Sandeep said.

Twinkle added that the heat makes outdoor walking difficult right now. “It’s so hot, so you can’t walk outside,” she said. “This is the best initiative we have. We are very happy.”

Ram Ramnath, a consultant at Sirion Consultants, said he and his wife already exercise regularly, so attending early in the morning was not difficult. “Generally we like to exercise most of the time,” he said. “Getting out of bed was not the issue.”

He added that the Mallathon makes sense during Dubai’s summer. “It’s too hot outside to exercise now,” he said. “Going to the gym is a bit boring, so this is quite nice.”

His wife, Ranjini Ramnath, director at Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination, said the concept felt uniquely suited to the city. “I believe this can happen only in Dubai,” she said. “You can stay fit, no matter what the weather is outside.”

Vince Aidoo, Senior Product Manager at Aldar, attended after completing a 5K run with his community group, Something New. “It was tough, but we’ve done a nice 5K,” he said. “We haven’t had any events in a while, so it felt good to be back together.”

He also extends an invite to the community mentioning future plans, inviting others to join upcoming runs. “We’re going to be at Dubai Hills Mall around 8:00 AM…come and join us,” he shared.

If there was a shared theme running through every conversation, it was adaptability, people finding ways to stay active despite the season, and a city offering space to make that possible.

Related Topics:
UAEDubailifestyle

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Residents of all ages join the opening day of the summer-long community fitness programme running until September 15

Thousands turn out as Dubai Mallathon 2026 kicks off

4m read
From 15 June to 15 September 2026, malls across Dubai will open daily for walking, running, and a range of sports activities.

Sheikh Hamdan launches Dubai Mallathon 2026 edition

2m read
Spartan city

Spartan City returns to Abu Dhabi: Details inside

1m read
Long before the event began, thousands had already packed the mall’s exterior in anticipation of seeing the 28-year-old star at an eyewear brand promotion.

Chinese star Zhang Linghe's event ends in chaos

2m read