Initiative turns major malls into running tracks and community destinations
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today launched the 2nd edition of Dubai Mallathon, a city-wide fitness initiative transforming some of Dubai's largest shopping malls into indoor walking and running tracks.
From 15 June to 15 September 2026, malls across Dubai will open daily for walking, running, and a range of sports activities.
Open to all, the initiative aims to encourage a healthier, more active lifestyle by making fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Today, we directed the launch of the second edition of the Dubai Mallathon, the first initiative of its kind globally to transform Dubai’s shopping malls into vibrant sports and community destinations throughout the summer.”
Dubai Crown Prince invited residents and visitors alike to join the Dubai Mallathon and take part in its diverse programmes and activities. “Together, we can make movement a daily habit and wellbeing a shared goal,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.
The second edition is organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council following the success of the initiative's first edition, which attracted tens of thousands of participants from across the community.
The first edition also secured a Guinness World Record for the largest running race of its kind held inside a shopping mall, with more than 1,300 participants taking part in a single race at Dubai Hills Mall.