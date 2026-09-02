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Uber says laying off 'about 10%' of workforce worldwide

Uber has a total of roughly 34,000 employees with operations in more than 70 countries

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AFP
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Uber to cut nearly 10 pc of workforce to focus on core business
Uber to cut nearly 10 pc of workforce to focus on core business

Ride-hailing giant Uber will be laying off around 10 per cent of its staff as part of "significant organisational changes," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a message to employees released on Wednesday.

"Today, we're making a number of significant organisational changes across Uber," Khosrowshahi said. "As a result, we will be reducing the size of our team by about 10 per cent."

Uber has a total of roughly 34,000 employees with operations in more than 70 countries, according to a recent SEC filing.

The company said the layoffs were aimed at making the platform "simpler and faster" and at reducing coordination delays in what has become a sprawling operation.

"A leaner organisation will mean clearer ownership, faster decisions, and more time spent building rather than coordinating," the message said.

Founded in 2009, Uber remade the urban transportation sector by disrupting markets dominated by taxi and private car companies, allowing people to use their own vehicles to give others rides.

Since then, the company has expanded massively, including into the delivery sector, particularly for food and retail items. It also offers courier services over short distances.

Uber drivers are compensated at varying rates in different countries, and many have complained of not receiving adequate compensation for their work and the use of their vehicles.

Khosrowshahi's message focused on how the changes were aimed at reorganising how the company makes decisions or runs certain parts of its business -- but the company has also shut down services entirely in some countries.

On Wednesday, Uber said it was shutting down its business in Nigeria and Uganda, after leaving Tanzania earlier this year. 

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