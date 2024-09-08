The circumstances surrounding the arrest of Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, 74, founder of a Philippines-based church known as the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), were not immediately clear.

Tension between local authorities and KOJC members have been building up since April.

Hundreds of police officers and members of SWAT were seen outside the KOJC compound in Davao on Sunday.

Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Son of God" and ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, is the founder of the Philippines-based JOKC cult. He runs a TV station.

He is wanted in the United States for child sex trafficking. He was last negotiating with the Philippine government over a guarantee of no extradition in exchange for his surrender to local police.

The US Justice Department charged Quiboloy in 2021 with sex-trafficking of girls and women aged 12 to 25 to work as personal assistants, or "pastorals", who were allegedly required to have sex with him.

In hiding

In April this year, a court in Manila (Pasig City) ordered Quiboloy's arrest for qualified human trafficking. He also has an arrest warrant for child and sexual abuse complaints issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court.

Quiboloy wields substantial power in his Davao stronghold.