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Louvre Abu Dhabi unveils four major exhibitions for 2026-27

Louvre Abu Dhabi new season features four exhibitions exploring art, heritage and culture

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Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
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Louvre Abu Dhabi unveils four major exhibitions for 2026-27
Gulf News

Art lovers have plenty to look forward to as Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced its 2026-2027 season, featuring four major exhibitions alongside a programme of educational, cultural and interactive experiences designed to engage visitors of all ages.

The upcoming season reflects the museum’s mission of fostering dialogue between cultures through art, history and shared human experiences. Spanning continents and centuries, the exhibitions will explore everything from global trade routes and contemporary artistic expression to heritage preservation and interactive learning.

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A Pictorial Adventure

When: July 18, 2026 – April 2027

Designed as an interactive exhibition, A Pictorial Adventure encourages visitors to engage with artworks through visual storytelling and hands-on experiences suitable for audiences of all ages.

Spices and Wonders: Journeys Across the Indian Ocean

When: October 14, 2026 – February 14, 2027

This exhibition explores the movement of people, goods and ideas across the Indian Ocean, examining how maritime trade routes shaped cultures, societies and artistic exchange across the region.

Richard Mille Art Prize Exhibition

When: November 11, 2026 – February 28, 2027

Celebrating contemporary creativity, the exhibition will showcase works by emerging and established artists as part of the Richard Mille Art Prize.

Heritage Lives: Preserving the Past, Inspiring Hope

When: November 23, 2026 – April 25, 2027

Focusing on heritage conservation, this exhibition highlights the importance of protecting cultural legacies while exploring how preservation can inspire future generations.

Alongside the exhibitions, Louvre Abu Dhabi will continue to offer workshops, educational activities and cultural programmes aimed at deepening visitors’ understanding of the artworks on display while creating meaningful opportunities for engagement.

By bringing together archaeology, heritage, contemporary art and global storytelling, the 2026-2027 season aims to reinforce Louvre Abu Dhabi’s role as a cultural bridge connecting different histories, perspectives and communities from around the world.

Aamna Alshehhi
Aamna AlshehhiLifestyle Reporter
Aamna Alshehhi is an Emirati writer covering lifestyle, culture, and community stories across the UAE. Her work focuses on emerging concepts, notable destinations, and cultural trends shaping the local scene.
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