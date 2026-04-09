Fresh produce and festive essentials arrive by air across UAE and GCC stores
Dubai: Festive demand is driving a large-scale airlift of fresh produce from Kerala into the Gulf, with more than 3,000 tonnes of fruits, vegetables and traditional essentials being flown in ahead of Vishu celebrations.
Retail major Lulu Group has moved around 3,153 tonnes of produce into the region, ensuring shelves across the UAE and wider GCC remain stocked for one of the most important festivals for the Malayali community.
Shipments include key Vishu essentials such as kani konna flowers, jackfruit, banana leaves and coconuts, all central to traditional Vishukkani arrangements and Sadya meals. A recent consignment of close to 100 tonnes arrived in Abu Dhabi aboard a National Airlines Boeing 747, with more flights scheduled in the coming days.
Most of the produce has been sourced directly from farmers through Lulu’s Fair Exports Division, enabling faster movement from farms in Kerala to retail shelves across the Gulf while supporting export-linked agricultural supply chains.
Retail activity has picked up across Lulu outlets, with dedicated sections for Vishu essentials drawing steady footfall. Displays featuring traditional items and curated product ranges are already in place, catering to shoppers preparing for celebrations.
The group has also rolled out a Payasam Festival, offering more than 20 varieties of the dessert, alongside pre-orders for Vishu Sadya meals that typically include over 20 dishes. The push reflects a growing demand for ready-to-serve festive options among expatriate households.
Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, has assured customers of adequate stock and stable pricing during the festive period, signalling a focus on maintaining availability despite the scale of logistics involved.