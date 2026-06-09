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Kyrgyz honours Emirati volunteer for Sharjah Airport role

Medal awarded for facilitating citizen repatriation via Sharjah Airport

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Kyrgyz Republic awards medal to UAE volunteer for humanitarian service
Kyrgyz Republic awards medal to UAE volunteer for humanitarian service
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Sharjah: In a gesture reflecting deep appreciation for humanitarian cooperation and people-to-people ties, the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic has honoured Emirati citizen Qasim Ahmed Al Murshedi with a Certificate of Honour and a commemorative medal in recognition of his voluntary and humanitarian contributions.

The honour was conferred by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers , in the presence of Mohammed Salmeen, head of mission of the embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the UAE, during an official ceremony that underscored the strength of bilateral relations and the value placed on humanitarian initiatives.

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Al Murshedi was recognised for his key role in facilitating the safe and smooth departure of groups of Kyrgyz nationals who were assisted in returning to their homeland via Sharjah International Airport, travelling on Air Arabia flights. His efforts were particularly noted for easing procedures and ensuring seamless coordination during exceptional circumstances that required rapid response and close cooperation between multiple entities.

According to officials, Al Murshedi played an active field role in establishing direct communication channels with relevant institutions and authorities, helping to streamline coordination and provide timely support to travellers. His efforts contributed to removing logistical obstacles and ensuring that passengers received comprehensive assistance until their safe departure.

The operation was described as a coordinated humanitarian effort involving the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs and Airport Security at Sharjah International Airport, working alongside Air Arabia. Their combined efforts were instrumental in accelerating procedures, facilitating passenger flow, and ensuring the orderly and efficient movement of Kyrgyz citizens through the airport.

Kyrgyz officials praised Al Murshedi’s commitment and humanitarian approach, noting that his volunteer work reflects the broader image of the United Arab Emirates as a country known for its generosity and consistent support for nations during times of crisis. They highlighted that his actions on the ground demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility and human solidarity, reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a trusted partner and humanitarian supporter globally.

Expressing his gratitude following the honour, Al Murshedi said the recognition represented not only a personal distinction but also a tribute to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates from a friendly nation with which the UAE shares strong and longstanding relations.

He added that the award reflects the enduring humanitarian legacy of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled a culture of generosity, volunteerism, and support for people of all nations without distinction, making humanitarian work a core value of Emirati identity.

Al Murshedi further said this legacy has been strengthened under the UAE’s leadership—from the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to president his highness sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his highness sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, and his highness sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, supreme council member and ruler of Sharjah, along with their highnesses the rulers of the emirates.

He noted that under their guidance, the UAE has established itself as a global hub for tolerance and humanitarian action, consistently leading international relief efforts and serving as a source of hope for communities in need around the world.

Al Murshedi said that the honour serves as a powerful motivation to continue his volunteer work, reaffirming his commitment to humanitarian service and expressing pride in representing the values of the UAE, which he described as a global beacon of goodwill and generosity.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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