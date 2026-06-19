Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued his first public response to the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

He said he allowed the agreement to proceed after receiving assurances from President Masoud Pezeshkian that he would “protect the rights of the Iranian nation”.

The remarks are Khamenei’s first known reaction to the agreement, and come amid questions about his political standing following a period of relative absence from public view since taking office in March.

It also marks an acknowledgement internal divisions but confirming he had approved it despite having a “different view”.

Khamenei also accused US President Donald Trump of applying maximum pressure tactics, saying Trump had “out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage” to bring the deal about.

While noting that future engagement could include “in-person negotiations in the future” between Tehran and Washington, he stressed this “will not mean acceptance of the enemy’s position”, the BBC reported.

His rise followed the killing of his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the 28 February US-Israeli strikes on Iran that escalated into a wider regional war.

President Trump did not directly address Khamenei’s comments but posted on Truth Social that he expects a ceasefire to take effect “on all fronts”, including between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.