Vance not flying Thursday night to Switzerland for Iran talks: White House

Vice President J.D. Vance speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. Vance is expected to travel to Lucerne, Switzerland tomorrow for follow up talks after a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the conflict between the United States and Iran was signed between U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. AFP