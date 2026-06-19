GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Vance not flying Thursday night to Switzerland for Iran talks: White House

Technical talks on US-Iran deal delayed as Vance skips Thursday flight

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vice President J.D. Vance speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. Vance is expected to travel to Lucerne, Switzerland tomorrow for follow up talks after a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the conflict between the United States and Iran was signed between U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Vice President J.D. Vance speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. Vance is expected to travel to Lucerne, Switzerland tomorrow for follow up talks after a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the conflict between the United States and Iran was signed between U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
AFP

US Vice President JD Vance has postponed a trip to Switzerland for talks that were originally slated for Friday to discuss next steps on the US-Iran agreement on ending the war in the Middle East, according to the White House.

"The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight," a White House spokesperson said late Thursday.

"We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US forces lift blockade of Iran ports: US military

US forces lift blockade of Iran ports: US military

4m read
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 3, 2026.

US vote against Iran war: Symbolic or turning point?

4m read
Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd-L) during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump meets with his Cabinet days after saying a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” amid expectations around the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says he ‘doesn’t care about the midterms’

3m read
US President Donald Trump speaks, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left), Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth (second right) and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 26, 2026.

Trump faces mounting pressure to find an Iran exit

4m read