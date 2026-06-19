Vance not flying Thursday night to Switzerland for Iran talks: White House

Technical talks on US-Iran deal delayed as Vance skips Thursday flight
US Vice President JD Vance has postponed a trip to Switzerland for talks that were originally slated for Friday to discuss next steps on the US-Iran agreement on ending the war in the Middle East, according to the White House.
"The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight," a White House spokesperson said late Thursday.
"We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible."