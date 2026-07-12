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US-Iran war: What UAE residents should do when emergency alerts sound

Authorities urge residents to seek shelter indoors and avoid exposed areas

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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Guidance for UAE residents on responding to missile and security alerts
Guidance for UAE residents on responding to missile and security alerts
AFP

Tensions across the Gulf have escalated after the United States launched new strikes on Iran following an attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by announcing the closure of the strategic waterway, raising concerns over regional security, global energy supplies and key shipping routes.

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The UAE, Bahrain and Qatar have issued security updates amid the rising tensions. The UAE activated its air defence systems to respond to missile and drone threats, while Qatar and Bahrain urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official safety instructions.

Following the latest developments, UAE authorities have issued guidance for residents and visitors on how to respond if emergency alerts are activated. People have been urged to remain calm, follow official instructions, avoid spreading unverified information and prioritise safety.

Stay updated on the latest developments: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on US-Iran tensions, Strait of Hormuz security and regional developments.

What residents should do when an alert is issued

  • Move to a safe location immediately: Upon hearing an emergency alert, including warnings linked to missile threats, residents should move indoors or to the nearest secure location and remain there until an official “all clear” is announced.

  • Stay away from exposed areas: Avoid windows, glass facades, balconies, rooftops and open areas. Inside buildings, move towards interior rooms, corridors, basements or protected areas away from external walls.

  • Follow official updates only: Residents should rely on government channels for real-time warnings, instructions and updates. Avoid sharing rumours or unverified information that could cause panic.

  • Do not film or photograph incidents: Authorities have warned residents against recording missile interceptions, explosions, debris or emergency operations. Such actions can put people at risk and may interfere with response efforts.

  • Call emergency services only when needed: Residents should call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep communication lines available for critical cases.

If you are outdoors or in public areas

  • Remain calm and avoid crowding or panic.

  • Move quickly to the nearest safe building.

  • Stay away from structures such as poles, billboards and glass surfaces.

  • If no shelter is available, lie flat, protect your head and cover your nose in dusty or smoky conditions.

If you are inside malls or buildings

  • Move away from windows and glass entrances.

  • Follow instructions from security teams and emergency personnel.

  • Use stairs instead of lifts where advised.

  • Stay in protected areas until authorities confirm it is safe to leave.

If you are driving during an alert

  • Continue driving safely to your destination if it is nearby.

  • Do not stop vehicles on exposed roads or attempt to watch or record incidents.

  • Once you reach a safe location, seek shelter indoors.

  • Avoid sharing images or videos online that have not been verified.

What to do if you find debris

Residents should not approach, touch or photograph debris from drones, missiles or other projectiles. Report suspicious objects to authorities immediately and provide accurate location details so specialist teams can respond safely.

Protecting children and vulnerable groups

Authorities advise families to support children by maintaining a calm environment, providing clear reassurance and limiting exposure to distressing information.

Extra care should be given to older adults and People of Determination by ensuring they have access to essential medication, assistive devices and necessary support.

Protecting against misinformation

Residents are reminded to:

  • Avoid clicking on suspicious links or messages claiming to be from official entities.

  • Do not share personal information through unverified communications.

  • Verify information before reposting content online.

  • Follow only trusted government sources for updates.

Pet safety during emergencies

Pet owners should:

  • Keep animals indoors in secure areas.

  • Maintain supplies of food, water and medication.

  • Avoid taking pets near incident sites or suspicious objects.

  • Keep carriers ready if relocation becomes necessary.

Preparedness is a shared responsibility

Authorities have stressed that calm behaviour, awareness and cooperation are key to effective crisis response. Residents are encouraged to follow official instructions, support vulnerable members of the community and avoid actions that could affect emergency operations.

Whether at home, outdoors, shopping or driving, the first response after an alert is critical: stay calm, move to safety and wait for official guidance before resuming normal activities.

Related Topics:
UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

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