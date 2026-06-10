GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Three Indians missing, 21 rescued after missile strike on tanker off Oman

India condemns missile strike on tanker Settebello off Oman coast

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Three Indians missing, 21 rescued after missile strike on tanker off Oman
AFP

Three Indian crew members are missing and 21 others were rescued after an attack Wednesday on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, India's foreign ministry said.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Indian embassy "is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation".

British maritime security company Vanguard Tech earlier said that the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello had "transmitted a distress call stating that its engine room had been struck by a missile", reporting a fire onboard and at least one casualty.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia's Border Guard rescued seven people after their vessel suffered a mechanical failure while at sea off the coast of Rabigh in the Mecca region.

7 saved after vessel suffers failure off Saudi coast

1m read
US blocks commercial vessel’s approach to Iranian port amid rising regional tensions

US halts ship in Gulf of Oman over Iran blockade

2m read
Warning shots create large splashes near the fleeing vessel before it was halted. Over a ton of cocaine was seized from suspects on board a go-fast boat following a high-speed chase across open ocean off Panama under the US Southern Command.

Video: 1,153kg of cocaine seized off Panama

1m read
Marine tracking site Vessel Finder reported that the last position of Hui Chuan (IMO 8316895, MMSI 334932000) is at Arabian Sea (as reported by AIS). The vessel is described as a "fishing support vessel" built in 1984 (42 years old) and currently sailing under the flag of Honduras.

'Floating armoury' seized by Iranian military in Gulf

2m read