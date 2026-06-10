Three Indians missing, 21 rescued after missile strike on tanker off Oman

India condemns missile strike on tanker Settebello off Oman coast
Three Indian crew members are missing and 21 others were rescued after an attack Wednesday on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, India's foreign ministry said.
"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Indian embassy "is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation".
British maritime security company Vanguard Tech earlier said that the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello had "transmitted a distress call stating that its engine room had been struck by a missile", reporting a fire onboard and at least one casualty.