Indian carriers get Rs100 billion support to stabilise amid jet fuel price spikes

Dubai: India on Wednesday approved a one-time budgetary support package of up to Rs100 billion ($1.2 billion) to help stabilise aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for Indian airlines, as fuel costs continue to surge amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The government said the sharp increase in fuel costs has placed considerable pressure on airlines, for whom ATF typically accounts for around 40 per cent of operating expenses and can rise to as much as 60 per cent during periods of extreme volatility.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said international ATF prices had risen sharply from Rs 60.5 per litre in March 2026 to Rs142 per litre in May 2026, largely due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The support will be provided to oil marketing companies (OMCs) as an interest-free advance and is designed to cushion airlines from unprecedented fuel-price volatility that has significantly increased operating expenses across the aviation sector.

Participating carriers will be required to procure ATF exclusively from OMCs for up to three years. The programme will remain in force for 36 months, subject to annual review or until the entire advance amount is recovered, whichever occurs earlier.

The scheme will be available to all willing scheduled Indian airlines for both domestic and international operations.

When global fuel prices moderate, the differential amount will be recovered from OMCs and returned to the Consolidated Fund of India, making the arrangement self-correcting over time.

The government said the support mechanism would continue until the entire amount is recovered and settled, while providing airlines and fuel suppliers with temporary relief from one of the sharpest fuel-price increases seen in recent years.

The announcement was welcomed by investors, with shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, rising as much as 1.62 per cent following the Cabinet's decision.

The government also highlighted the importance of maintaining international connectivity at a time when the closure of Pakistani airspace has forced Indian carriers to take longer flight routes to destinations in Europe, North America and Central Asia, increasing fuel consumption and operating costs.

"The fund will help stabilise ATF prices for scheduled Indian carriers and will prevent disruption of airline operations. It will also shield air passengers from fare spikes driven by the global price surge," Vaishnaw said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.