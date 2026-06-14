Indian seafarers under attack near Iran-Oman waters

Dubai: Indian seafarers working on commercial vessels near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz have reported distress calls and alleged they are being targeted amid escalating maritime tensions in the region, while hundreds of sailors remain stranded at sea for months, according to official and crew accounts, NDTV reported.

Crew members on multiple ships said vessels carrying Indian sailors were being repeatedly hit during recent attacks in waters near Oman and the Gulf of Oman. Videos circulating on social media show distressed seafarers claiming they are stranded in dangerous conditions and facing constant threat amid ongoing strikes.

“We are in Iran and the situation here is very bad. Only Indian-crewed ships are being attacked. Why are we being dragged into someone else’s fight?” one seafarer said in a widely shared clip.

“We are not soldiers. We come on contract to work. Then why are we being attacked? What is our fault?” another seafarer said, adding that he had previously served on a vessel that was recently struck, in an incident that reportedly killed three Indian sailors.

The distress calls come amid a series of reported attacks on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Last week, an Indian crew aboard a sanctioned tanker Marivex reported that their ship was on fire and sinking after being hit off the coast of Oman, according to international media reports.

The United States military has carried out strikes on multiple Palau-flagged vessels near Oman, saying the ships were under sanctions and allegedly violating restrictions linked to Iranian ports. In one incident, three Indian seafarers were killed, while another vessel carrying 24 Indian crew members was later targeted but its crew was rescued.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a precision strike was used to disable a ship’s engine and steering systems, adding that the vessel was targeted for allegedly violating sanctions. Iran has strongly condemned the attacks, calling them unlawful and dangerous to global security.

The Indian embassy in Muscat said it is in constant contact with authorities and shipping companies after reports that 562 Indian seafarers are currently stranded aboard 13 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman for over 100 days.

The embassy said it is working to repatriate the body of an Indian national who died of illness aboard one vessel anchored at Oman’s Port of Duqm, and is coordinating with local authorities and ship operators to ensure assistance to crew members.

In another recent incident, the Indian-flagged vessel Virat 1 reported engine failure off the coast of Oman, with 14 Indian crew members on board. Omani authorities and nearby ships launched a search and rescue operation after the crew moved to life rafts.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.