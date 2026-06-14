‘Insensitive friend’: US slammed after Indian sailors killed near Hormuz

The remarks come amid rising diplomatic tension between New Delhi and Washington following the US military’s reported attack on the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping chokepoint.

Dubai: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sharply criticised the United States over the killing of three Indian crew members aboard a merchant tanker in the Gulf region, calling Washington an “insensitive friend” after it declined to express regret over the deaths.

At least 24 Indians and four foreign nationals were on board when the vessel came under fire off the Oman coast last week. While 21 crew members were rescued, three Indians — identified as deck cadet Aditya Sharma, engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya, and chief engineer Patnala Suresh — were killed.

India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as “deeply concerning” and called for restraint, as tensions in the Gulf of Oman and wider Strait of Hormuz region continue to disrupt critical shipping lanes.

However, the US State Department defended its actions, saying vessels violating restrictions linked to Iranian oil shipments and US enforcement measures in the region must comply immediately with orders from American forces operating in the Strait of Hormuz.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.