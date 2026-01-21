It’s very hard to say goodbye to something that is so close to your heart, Saina Nehwal says

Indian badminton star calls her journey a dream come true
Dubai: Saina Nehwal, one of India’s greatest badminton players, recently announced her retirement from the sport, admitting that saying goodbye has been emotionally overwhelming.
“At some point, you have to accept it. I’m very emotional right now. It’s extremely hard to say goodbye to something that’s been so close to my heart,” Saina told The Times of India.
Reflecting on her journey, she said the reality of retirement truly sank in only recently. “Today it’s hurting because I can finally look back and relive everything — the tournaments, the wins, the losses, all those moments. Everything feels so fresh. Until a few hours ago, life felt normal. But today it really hit me that it’s over. That’s the life of a sportsperson — you have to be strong and move forward.”
Over the years, Saina brought immense pride to India, winning medals and titles across the globe. She created history in 2008 by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the quarter-finals of the Olympics. A year later, she became the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series title, and in 2012, her powerful performances earned her a bronze medal at the London Olympics.
In recent years, however, persistent health issues began to overshadow her game. Saina last played competitively in 2023, a break many believed was temporary. On Monday, she revealed why her decision to step away from the sport is final.
“When your body gives up and no longer allows you to play, you have no choice but to stop. At the highest level, you can’t keep pushing if your body isn’t okay,” she said. “The doctor told me it would be very difficult to compete again because the cartilage in my knee is completely gone. After playing at the top for so many years, it’s tough when your body finally gives up — but that’s the life of a sportsperson.”
Looking back at her achievements, Saina said much of what she accomplished once felt unimaginable. “Earlier, we never thought we could beat Chinese players or teams like Korea and Japan. Even winning a match or two felt unbelievable. There were no Indian players consistently reaching finals or beating top players back-to-back. When I started, there was no Saina or Sindhu to look up to. It was my coach Govardhan sir and my mother who made me believe I could become an Olympic medallist.”
She also acknowledged the crucial role played by Parupalli Kashyap and other coaches. “Kashyap travelled with me for years and always believed in me, especially during tough times. Later, Gopi sir and others constantly motivated me. There was no example then of an Indian achieving things like an Olympic medal, a World Junior title, or becoming world number two — yet somehow, it happened.”
Calling her journey a dream come true, Saina said, “Coming from Haryana, moving to Hyderabad, starting just for fun and eventually reaching the top of world badminton — I still don’t know how it all happened. It was never my dream; it was my mother’s. I’m happy I could fulfil it.”
Despite retiring, Saina remains optimistic about India’s future at the Olympics, including the long-awaited badminton gold. “It’s 100 per cent possible,” she said. “It could happen in 2028 or 2032. We have strong men’s doubles pairs, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and talent across sports like shooting with Manu Bhaker. Cricket is also coming to the Olympics. India has real chances of winning multiple gold medals.”
Saina ended her journey by thanking her fans for their unwavering support. “They’re very emotional and keep writing to me. I still can’t believe it myself, but their love makes me happy. I hope young girls continue to look up to me.”
“I truly believe the future will bring many more Indian champions and Olympic medallists. That dream for Indian sport will always remain close to my heart,” she said.
