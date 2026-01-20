GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

India’s badminton star Saina Nehwal confirms retirement: 'I can’t push it anymore'

2012 Olympic bronze medallist calls time on career after chronic knee issues

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal retires due to knee arthritis
Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal retires due to knee arthritis
AFP file

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton, citing a chronic knee condition that made it impossible to meet the physical demands of elite sport, PTI reported on Monday.

The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist has been out of action for two years, with her last competitive appearance at the 2023 Singapore Open. Despite this, Nehwal had not formally announced her retirement until now.

'No need for a formal announcement'

Explaining her approach on a podcast, Nehwal said, as quoted by PTI, “I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it. If you are not capable of playing anymore, that’s it. It’s fine.”

She added, “Your cartilage has totally degenerated, you have arthritis. That’s what my parents needed to know, my coaches needed to know, and I just told them, ‘Now probably I can’t do it anymore, it is difficult.’”

Struggling with knee issues

Nehwal explained that her knee problems made it impossible to train at the intensity required for top-level competition.

“You train eight to nine hours to be the best in the world. Now my knee was giving up in one or two hours. It was swelling and became very tough to push after that. So I thought it’s enough. I can’t push it anymore,” she said.

Career affected by injuries

Her career suffered a major setback after a serious knee injury at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Though she returned to claim a World Championships bronze in 2017 and Commonwealth Games gold in 2018, ongoing knee problems repeatedly stalled her momentum.

In 2024, Nehwal revealed she had developed arthritis in both knees, with cartilage erosion making high-intensity training increasingly unmanageable.

Related Topics:
indiaOlympics

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Denmark's Anders Antonsen

Antonsen withdraws from India Open, gets fined $5,000

2m read
Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt returns the ball to China's Chen Yu Fei during the women's round of 32 singles match at the Badminton BWF World Championships at the Adidas Arena in Paris, on August 27, 2025.

BAI responds after playing conditions critcised

3m read
Olympic champ Mary Kom breaks silence on divorce and struggles

Mary Kom opens up on divorce: 'The man I trusted lied'

3m read
India's P. V. Sindhu

Sindhu makes impressive return from injury in Malaysia

2m read