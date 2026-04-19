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IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy reaches 200 T20 wickets in style

KKR spinner plays key role as Rajasthan Royals lose control after strong start

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy bowls during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Sunday.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy bowls during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Sunday.
ANI

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy reached a major milestone on Sunday, claiming his 200th wicket in T20 cricket during Indian Premier League 2026. The landmark came in Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.

The 32-year-old delivered a decisive spell, picking up three wickets and leading his side’s bowling effort. His victims included Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Royals captain Riyan Parag.

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KKR fight back after strong Royals start

Rajasthan got off to a bright start, with Sooryavanshi (46) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) putting on 63 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket.

However, the momentum shifted soon after. Chakaravarthy broke the opening stand by removing Sooryavanshi and later struck again to dismiss Parag. Sunil Narine added to the pressure by sending back Jaiswal, as KKR tightened their grip on the game.

From a strong position, Rajasthan lost their way in the middle and late overs. Regular wickets halted their progress, and they eventually finished on 155 for 9 — a total that looked below par after their early surge.

Milestone underlines consistency

With this achievement, Chakaravarthy became the 20th Indian bowler to reach 200 T20 wickets and the 10th spinner from the country to do so.

Known for his variations and control, he has been a key figure for KKR in recent seasons. Sunday’s performance once again showed his ability to turn games, especially when the pressure is on.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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