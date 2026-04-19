IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy reaches 200 T20 wickets in style

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy reached a major milestone on Sunday, claiming his 200th wicket in T20 cricket during Indian Premier League 2026. The landmark came in Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.

However, the momentum shifted soon after. Chakaravarthy broke the opening stand by removing Sooryavanshi and later struck again to dismiss Parag. Sunil Narine added to the pressure by sending back Jaiswal, as KKR tightened their grip on the game.

Rajasthan got off to a bright start, with Sooryavanshi (46) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) putting on 63 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket.

With this achievement, Chakaravarthy became the 20th Indian bowler to reach 200 T20 wickets and the 10th spinner from the country to do so.

From a strong position, Rajasthan lost their way in the middle and late overs. Regular wickets halted their progress, and they eventually finished on 155 for 9 — a total that looked below par after their early surge.

Known for his variations and control, he has been a key figure for KKR in recent seasons. Sunday’s performance once again showed his ability to turn games, especially when the pressure is on.

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