Sinner cruises into China Open semi-finals as Swiatek moves on

The Italian beat the world no. 57 Hungarian 6-1, 7-5 in one hour and 19 minutes

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Italy's Jannik Sinner hits a return to Hungary Fabian Marozsan during their men's single quarter-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on September 29, 2025.
Italy's Jannik Sinner hits a return to Hungary Fabian Marozsan during their men's single quarter-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on September 29, 2025.
AFP

Beijing: Jannik Sinner beat Fabian Marozsan in straight sets Monday to secure a third straight China Open semi-final as Iga Swiatek reached the last 16 when her opponent retired hurt.

The Italian Sinner beat the world no. 57 Hungarian 6-1, 7-5 in one hour and 19 minutes in Beijing and next plays third seed Alex de Minaur.

"Generally I'm very happy with today's performance," said Sinner, the world number two, who boasts a 10-0 record against the Australian De Minaur.

"Every match is different," added the 24-year-old Italian. "Let's see what's coming."

Sinner won the first set with ease but Marozsan made it more difficult in the second, breaking for a 5-4 lead.

That spurred Sinner into action, winning the next three games with just one dropped point to power into the last four.

In the women's draw, Poland's Swiatek, the top seed, won the first set 6-0 against Camila Osorio and advanced when the Colombian called it quits.

Swiatek next plays Emma Navarro of the United States.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Russia's Mirra Andreeva also reached the last 16, inching closer to a potential meeting in the semi-finals.

Fourth seed Andreeva beat Spain's Jessica Bouzas 6-4, 6-1 while Kostyuk defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-4, 6-2.

