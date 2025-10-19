Watch: Jannik Sinner receives gold racquet after winning Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia

Alcaraz started the second set with more composure, holding serve in the opening game. But Sinner responded with equal ease and stayed steady throughout. The Italian’s big serve and relentless pressure saw him edge closer to victory. While Alcaraz managed to stay in the match at 4-5, Sinner sealed the win at his first opportunity, completing a commanding straight-sets triumph.

The Wimbledon champion was in top form, proving too strong for the Spaniard from the outset. Sinner broke Alcaraz in the opening game and held serve to establish early control. Although the US Open champion managed to get on the board in the third game, Sinner’s momentum was unstoppable. He held to love and earned two break points in the fifth game, capitalizing when Alcaraz netted a backhand to go up 4-1. He closed out the set 6-2 in dominant fashion.

