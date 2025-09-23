Rafael Nadal warns fans of fake AI videos of him promoting investment schemes

“I’ve been pressuring him a little bit, saying, ‘Come on, people want to see you play again. You can do a few senior events,’” Godsick revealed. “We’ve had some talks with Rafa about organising a tour together. Roger just wanted to make sure his knee was strong enough — he didn’t want to finish his career completely broken. He’s been taking time, spending a lot of hours in the gym, but he’s not quite there yet.”

The 39-year-old took to social media to issue the alert: “Hello everyone, I’m sharing this unusual but necessary message. My team and I have discovered that artificial intelligence — generated videos are being spread on some platforms, in which a figure imitates my appearance and voice. These videos falsely attribute investment advice or proposals to me. This is deceptive advertising. Please be cautious: I have never created or endorsed such messages. Thank you all for your attention and support.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.