Rafael Nadal warns fans of fake AI videos of him promoting investment schemes

'Please be careful: I have not made nor do I endorse this type of messages'
Dubai: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has warned his fans about fake AI-generated videos circulating online that misuse his image and voice to promote investment schemes.
The 39-year-old took to social media to issue the alert: “Hello everyone, I’m sharing this unusual but necessary message. My team and I have discovered that artificial intelligence — generated videos are being spread on some platforms, in which a figure imitates my appearance and voice. These videos falsely attribute investment advice or proposals to me. This is deceptive advertising. Please be cautious: I have never created or endorsed such messages. Thank you all for your attention and support.”
The rise of deepfake technology — AI-created videos, images, or audio clips designed to look authentic — has become an increasing concern for public figures.
Meanwhile, Nadal recently made headlines for another reason. Tony Godsick, longtime agent of Nadal’s rival Roger Federer, hinted at the possibility of a “senior-style” tennis tour that could bring together both legends along with other former stars.
“I’ve been pressuring him a little bit, saying, ‘Come on, people want to see you play again. You can do a few senior events,’” Godsick revealed. “We’ve had some talks with Rafa about organising a tour together. Roger just wanted to make sure his knee was strong enough — he didn’t want to finish his career completely broken. He’s been taking time, spending a lot of hours in the gym, but he’s not quite there yet.”
