Dubai: Members of expatriate communities across the UAE have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. While they are still mourning the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, expats in the country are optimistic about a new era of progress under the new President, described by many as a compassionate leader with a great vision.
Congratulating Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his new role, expat community members in the UAE have wished him success and expressed their confidence and hope about the country’s march towards further progress and prosperity under his leadership.
Izziddeen Khalifeh, Jordanian expat, CEO of Comms Compass Consultancy:
“The UAE is blessed to have His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President and we congratulate him, their Highnesses the leaders and the people of the UAE. We have seen and lived under Sheikh Mohamed’s leadership, generosity, kindness and compassion for his people and the expat community over the years. We congratulate ourselves and the nation and wish His Highness the President success in leading the UAE to the future. We also pledge our allegiance to the new President.”
Keya Bayramova, Turkmenistan expat, founder and CEO of Parent Concierge Management:
“With great pride in my heart, I congratulate Shaikh Mohamed as he takes charge as the third President of the UAE. As a proud resident of this beautiful country for the last 28 years, I have experienced firsthand the metamorphosis of the UAE. Beginning with the good governance and vision of the Founding Father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and now under the exemplary leadership of his son, I see the UAE marching ahead to even greater heights. Sheikh Mohamed’s encouragement of women in every field of work, including entrepreneurship, is truly remarkable. May Allah give him the strength and fortitude to carry forward the rich and benevolent legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed through the future.”
Shabbir Merchant, Pakistani businessman:
“President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a born leader. I have full confidence in his leadership qualities as he has always been leading the way in the development of the country, welfare of the people, health-care sector, humanitarian aid for the needy in the world. UAE will continue to grow faster under the wise leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. We believe that we will get even more opportunities to grow our businesses in the UAE, which has been my home for more than 40 years. I congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on taking charge as the third President of the UAE. I also pray for the safety and prosperity of the UAE.
Nadia Mansour, Palestinian-American expat:
“We’ve seen the UAE go to space, send a probe to Mars and now Sheikh Mohamed’s election as President represents a new era for the country. I join the rest of the world in congratulating Sheikh Mohamed on his election and I look forward to seeing what lies ahead for the UAE under his visionary leadership.”
Natalia Britki, fashion stylist from Moldova:
“I would like to send my personal congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed on his election as the President. I have been living in the UAE for 16 years under his great leadership. I’m delighted that this will continue in the place I love to call home. I live in a country that gives me and my family happiness, love and safety. I am excited to have Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a great Leader of our present home, the UAE.”
Edwin P. Aga, expat:
“Long live the UAE and congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE is a beautiful, diverse and peaceful place to live in and I’m very proud to call this my second home. Thanks to its best health-care system, the nation has surpassed the pandemic and its economy is strongly recovering. May God continue to protect the UAE under the visionary leadership of its new President.”
Jitendra Vaidya, national president of Indian People’s Forum, UAE:
“As Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed takes over as the third President of the UAE, as resident Indians in the UAE, our hearts are filled with pride. He, apart from being a great statesman, humanitarian and visionary leader, has taken Indo-UAE relations to a new height. He graced our Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guest on January 26, 2017, as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. For the 3.4 million-strong Indian diaspora and business community in the UAE, there has been no looking back ever since. The way the new leader is committed to the safety, security, tolerance to all faiths and development of the nation and its people, we have no doubt that the shared destiny of India and the UAE is in the safest hands possible.”
Alvin Aliviano, Filipino expatriate, managing partner at Bowls Avenue:
“On behalf of my kababayans (fellow Filipinos), I would like to extend my heartfelt and sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new President of the UAE. There is no doubt that under his able leadership, the excellent relations between the UAE and the Philippines will grow even stronger.”
Muhammad Sajith, expatriate from India, advocate:
“Sheikh Mohamed has demonstrated his governing prowess and skills. His care and attention in the field of national security, science and technology and foreign relations and cooperation have been highly praised. The UAE’s strong military force, space exploration and lunar missions are examples of this. Undoubtedly, the positive attitude towards foreign countries will still be strong. Sheikh Mohamed is a man who cares deeply about women, children and the elderly. A staunch supporter of the community service sector, he will no doubt re-energise volunteer service sectors.”
Redouane Aaraissi, Moroccan expat, real estate agent:
“Congratulations to Shaikh Mohamed on being elected as President of the UAE. As a long-term resident of the UAE, I have witnessed unfathomable changes that have made UAE one of the most popular countries in the world. The Founding Father late Sheikh Zayed laid the very foundation upon which the UAE has seen dramatic growth. May Allah guide his son Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to carry forward the great legacy from his brother late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”
Natalya Konyakhina, expat from Kazakhstan, co-founder of Russian Social Club in Dubai:
“Congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed, who was chosen President of the UAE by the UAE Supreme Council. Sheikh Mohamed is well-known in the UAE, the region, and the world for his accomplishments. I have lived in the UAE for eight years and have witnessed its progress. It is my honour to state that living in such a country with such a leadership offers the most comfortable feeling. We are fortunate to have His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as our President. Under his leadership, the UAE will advance and flourish even further.”
Katrina Mankani, Russian educationist:
“I have lived in the UAE for 15 years and I have been grateful to the leaders of this country who built the environment where everyone can thrive. I would like to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on his election as the new President. May we all continue to prosper and succeed under his dynamic and visionary leadership.”
Andrei Drohobytsky, Entrepreneur from Ukraine, founder of Seadora.ae:
“The UAE has tremendously changed since the first time I came here in 2004. Driven by true visionaries, the UAE manages to successfully unfold power of attraction to bring more and more people to live and thrive in the country. I wish President Mohamed Bin Zayed to successfully take the country to new horizons of a human-oriented state.”
Sardar Javed Yaqoob, Pakistani expat, real estate consultant:
“UAE has seen tremendous growth over the years under the wise leadership of the country. I congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election. I firmly believe that the UAE will make rapid progress in all fields and will become a hub for investors and businessmen from around the world. I have been living in the UAE for 30 years and will be very proud to retire here in this great country.”
