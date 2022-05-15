Jitendra Vaidya

“As Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed takes over as the third President of the UAE, as resident Indians in the UAE, our hearts are filled with pride. He, apart from being a great statesman, humanitarian and visionary leader, has taken Indo-UAE relations to a new height. He graced our Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guest on January 26, 2017, as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. For the 3.4 million-strong Indian diaspora and business community in the UAE, there has been no looking back ever since. The way the new leader is committed to the safety, security, tolerance to all faiths and development of the nation and its people, we have no doubt that the shared destiny of India and the UAE is in the safest hands possible.”