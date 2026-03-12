Chile's Smiljan Radic Clarke wins Pritzker architecture prize

The 60-year-old Radic is a native of Santiago
Chile's Smiljan Radic Clarke, whose modern buildings can sometimes appear "deliberately unfinished," is the recipient of this year's Pritzker Prize, considered the Nobel of architecture, organisers announced on Thursday.
The 60-year-old Radic, a native of Santiago, creates "optimistic and quietly joyful" structures, the jury said in its citation.
