Trump’s quest for the Nobel Peace Prize falls short again despite high-profile nominations

But while there is hope for the end to Israel and Hamas’ war, with Israel saying a ceasefire agreement with Hamas came into effect Friday, much remains uncertain about the aspects of the broader plan, including whether and how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza. And little progress seems to have been made on Russia’s war in Ukraine, a conflict Trump claimed during the 2024 campaign that he could end in one day - he later said he made that remark in jest.