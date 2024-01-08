Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday conferred the prestigious Great Arab Minds 2023 awards to the six winners from various categories.
Each awardee per category will receive Dh1 million each to fund their research and development and other privileges including administrative offices for programme fellows at the Museum of the Future.
Sheikh Mohammed pointed out that the Arab region was a cradle of human civilisation. “If the humans (the Arab people) work hard, they can reignite a great civilisation. I am confident that the Arab people have a lot of potentials for creating a great civilisation,” he stated.
The winners who were honoured at the glittering award ceremony held at the Museum of the Future are: Saudi cardiac surgeon, Dr Hani Najm (Medicine), Lebanese engineer and academic Prof Fadel Adib (Engineering and Technology), Egyptian-American economist Dr Mohamed El-Erian (Economics), Lebanese scientist and academic Prof Niveen Khashab (Natural Sciences), Lebanese architect and academic Prof Lina Ghotmeh (Architecture and Design), and Algerian writer and academic, Prof Waciny Laredj (Literature and Arts).
Their names were earlier announced on the social media platform X by Sheikh Mohammed who launched the Great Arab Minds as the largest scientific and intellectual movement in the Arab world with a budget of Dh100 million.
Read More
- Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Great Arab Minds Award winner
- UAE: Lebanese scientist Niveen Khashab wins Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
- Algerian Professor Waciny Laredj wins UAE-based Great Arab Minds Award in Literature and Arts
- Sheikh Mohammed announces another winner of Great Arab Minds Award
Reversing brain drain
The Great Arab Minds movement is designed to seek and identify Great Minds in the Arab world, from the exceptional talents of scholars, intellectuals, inventors, innovators and Arab creators in various fields, in order to care for them, empower them and develop their ideas in collaboration with the best global partners, maximising their positive impact in the region.
The initiative serves as a strategic step towards driving the intellectual renaissance in the Arab world and reversing the brain drain seen across the region.
Each year, the Arab world suffers billions in losses, besides the squandered development opportunities, due to the emigration of Arab scientists, specialists, intellectuals, doctors, and engineers. Analysts and experts estimate such losses at around Dh7 billion per annum, with this brain drain also causing a decline in technological and scientific progress, as well as in the number of issued patents in the Arab world as compared to the global average.