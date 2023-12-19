Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Professor Niveen Khashab, an Lebanese national, on winning the Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science.
Prof Khashab, who is Associate Dean of Physical Sciences and Engineering Division and Professor of Chemistry at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, has been awarded for her outstanding contributions to the development, synthesis, and application of nanomaterials in healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial and environmental sectors.
“We congratulate Professor Niveen Khashab for her esteemed achievement in winning the Great Arab Minds Award in natural sciences. With over 275 scientific research papers presented in the field of organic chemistry and nanoscience, her impactful contributions have reverberated across the medical, industrial, and pharmaceutical domains, significantly benefiting humanity. Prof Khashab holds the esteemed position of Associate Dean at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a congratulatory message on his official X account.