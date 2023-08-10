Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted the significance of investing in Arab talents and great minds, referring to the Great Arab Minds initiative, which was launched last year.
“Arab Great Minds, an initiative that we launched to support and nurture extraordinary Arab scientists and talents in the fields of medicine, engineering, economics, technology, and architecture,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement on his X account.
“We began investing in great minds in our country some time ago, with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi being one of them. Today, we are investing in all the region’s individuals. Our goal is to revive Arab scientific achievements and emphasise the importance of scientists in the region’s developmental journey,” Sheikh Mohammed added.