Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Lebanese Professor Fadil Adib on winning the “Great Arab Minds” Award in engineering and technology.
The “Great Arab Minds “ initiative aims to increase self- confidence of Arab individuals in their abilities and potential, and to introduce generations to honorable and admirable role models,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official X account.
“Today, we have a remarkable example of a young Arab man. We announce Lebanese Professor Fadil Adib as the recipient of the Great Arab Minds Award in the field of engineering and technology,” he said.
As an Associate Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Adib has an impressive record, having authored over 80 research papers and patents in engineering and technology. His notable contributions span the realm of wireless sensing, particularly in pioneering advancements in wireless communication. His groundbreaking work includes innovations enabling the recognition of objects and detecting vibrations behind walls and under rubble.
“We wish Professor Fadil Adib All the best,” Sheikh Mohammed added.