Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated Dr. Mohamed El Erian on winning the Great Arab Minds Award in Economy.
Dr. Mohamed El Erian is the President of Queen’s College, Cambridge University, has been awarded the 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Economics for his exceptional contributions to the field of economics and his perceptive analysis of changes in economic and financial systems.
“The Great Arab Minds is an award for all Arabs to honour brilliant Arab minds and their exceptional achievements, and is to celebrate this region’s creative individuals who have exceptional contributions,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official X account.
“We extend our congratulations to Dr. Mohamed El Erian, President of Queen’s College, Cambridge University, on winning the Great Arab Minds Award in the field of economy. This recognition acknowledges his substantial contributions, writings, and books that have significantly enhanced our comprehension of economic variables and trends, offering invaluable foresight into the future. Many global decision-makers now rely on his insights,” he added.
“We congratulate Dr. Mohamed El Erian and take immense pride in his distinction as one of the eminent and innovative Arabs on the global stage.”