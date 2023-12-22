Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday announced another winner of Great Arab Minds Award in the field of Architecture and Design 2023.
In a tweet on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his congratulations to Lebanese Professor Lina Ghotmeh, acknowledging her significant impact in architecture and design.
He said: “Congratulations to Professor Lina Ghotmeh for winning the Great Arab Minds Award in Architecture & Design. She has developed and presented more than 65 architectural projects around the world, including museums, galleries, and towers in designs that have been linked to the cultures of the world and used materials from their local environment.
“The professor also teaches architecture at a number of international colleges and universities. Proud of Arabs who distinguished and created and put their intellectual and engineering fingerprints around the world in an extension of the excellence of their rich and ancient Arab civilisation.” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Professor Ghotmeh has been awarded the 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Architecture and Design, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Architecture globally. Her research and work emphasise the intimate relationship between architecture and nature.
She conducts in-depth analyses of environments and meticulously selects materials that are not only suitable for each specific setting but also capable of withstanding challenging conditions. Her unique approach ensures that all her projects are evolved and practical outcomes of her research on coexisting with nature and the surrounding environment. This approach reveals the essence of the raw materials used in their construction.
Professor Ghotmeh has overseen more than 65 global architectural projects, including renowned museums, exhibitions, and cultural designs. Among her notable works is a building near the industrial port of Beirut.
Designed using innovative techniques and local materials that resonate with the building’s surrounding environment, it survived the 2020 Beirut explosion, standing as a testament to resilience and the profound impact architecture can have in reflecting human values and excellence.