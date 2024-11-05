Dubai: Dubai's flagship carrier, Emirates, has touched down in the Scottish capital for the first time since 2020. The airline's Boeing 777 was welcomed by the celebrated Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, marking Emirates' eighth destination in the UK.

The daily service will complement the airline's current A380 daily flight to Glasgow, offering passengers 14 weekly flights to and from the country. According to Adnan Kazim, Emirates ' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates also plans to deploy its A350 jets on this route. Emirates has 65 Airbus A350-900 planes on order.

Kazim said, "The UK is one of our most important markets, and we're proud to reinstate our footprint in Scotland—a country that's loved by visitors from around the world."

"Scottish passengers can look forward to an elevated travel experience onboard, initially with our Boeing 777 ahead of our highly anticipated A350 arrival. With 14 weekly flights to and from the country - passengers can now easily connect to popular long-haul destinations such as Thailand, Australia, and of course, the vibrant city of Dubai," he added.

Emirates hopes to play a crucial role in investing in trade and tourism in Scotland, the airline said in a statement. According to Visit Scotland, the country welcomed 4 million international visitors in 2023 - a 23 per cent increase compared to 2022—contributing £3.59 billion to the economy. The airline's daily flight to Edinburgh will also boost cargo capacity and enable Emirates SkyCargo to uplift 16 tonnes of cargo per flight.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said, "Direct connectivity to Dubai is something that will be welcomed by both business and leisure passengers, while the onward connections through the vast Emirates network also opens up a plethora of opportunities for travel." Dewar said, "The return of Emirates has been one we have all been excited about, and we are looking forward to the introduction of the airline's first A350."