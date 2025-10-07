GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President receives Professor Humaid Al Shamsi

Meeting took place in recognition of Professor Al Shamsi’s recent academic achievements

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
UAE President receives Professor Humaid Al Shamsi
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society and Chief Executive Officer of the Burjeel Cancer Institute, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting took place in recognition of Professor Al Shamsi’s recent academic achievements, having been named a Visiting Professor at Harvard Medical School and a Visiting Scientist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in the United States, making him the first Emirati physician to receive such honours.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Professor Al Shamsi and wished him further success in his scientific journey in service of his nation and humanity. The UAE President affirmed that empowering exceptional national talents remains a central priority within the UAE’s vision and commitment to driving lasting progress.

Professor Al Shamsi thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the continuous support extended to national talents across all fields, particularly scientific research, encouraging them to pursue their ambitions and attain the highest academic achievements in order to serve their country.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, citizens and guests.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ammar bin Humaid visits Ajman New Projects Centre

Ammar bin Humaid visits Ajman New Projects Centre

2m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia.

UAE, Australia leaders talk trade, growth under CEPA

2m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdel Fattah Al Sissi, President of Egypt.

UAE, Egypt leaders meet in Cairo to strengthen ties

2m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, at Qasr Al Shati, in Abu Dhabi.

Watch: UAE President receives OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

2m read