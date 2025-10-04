180K job cuts: Biggest tech company layoffs in 2025 (as of October)

Key tech firms have been cutting jobs globally, led by Intel, Microsoft, TCS
The tech sector has seen thousands of layoffs in 2025. As of October 1, 2025, 180,094 employees in the tech sector have been laid off globally, with Intel, Microsoft, and TCS slashing the most jobs overall.
If the trends hold, 2025 could rival or exceed 2024's total, according to job trackers.
Trackers like Layoffs.fyi and TrueUp, have monitored 413 companies who announced job cut so far in 2025, driven largely by AI adoption, cost-cutting, and economic pressures.
2025 jobs cuts run deep
Rational FX, in a report made based on layoff announcements, WARN notices, and independent layoff reports between January 1 and October 1, 2025, states that this pace — about 489 jobs per day — surpasses early-year estimates and continues a trend from 2024's 152,000 cuts.
"Tech company layoffs in 2025 have affected tens of thousands of employees, as economic pressures and the rapid adoption of AI drive companies such as Intel, Microsoft, TCS, and Accenture to slash roles,” said Alan Cohen, analyst at Rational FX.
“Rather than creating new opportunities, these cuts have left the workforce smaller and more automated, raising concerns over job security and the human cost of the tech industry’s push towards AI as it heads into 2026,” he added.
For context, February saw a peak of 16,000 cuts, and April exceeded 23,000. Trackers like Layoffs.fyi update in real-time, but numbers can vary due to phased implementations. If trends hold, 2025 could rival or exceed 2024's total.
Other highlights from the report:
American companies have cut 119,368 roles, or roughly 66.3% of all layoffs by tech firms around the world. Among them are some of the largest companies by market capitalization, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle.
RationalFX estimates that of 180,094 layoffs in 2025, 50,184 were directly related to the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools by businesses.
The latest example is global IT company Accenture, which laid off over 11,000 employees in the past three months, citing the inability to retrain staff for AI roles as a primary factor in the workforce reductions.
Intel and Microsoft top the U.S. in layoffs this year, with 33,900 and 19,215 employees affected, respectively. In India, Mumbai-based IT services provider TCS has led the largest wave of job cuts, letting go of 12,000 staff since the start of 2025.
In Europe, more than 11,000 employees have been made redundant at Accenture as the company moves towards greater automation and trains its workforce in the use of AI agents.
Panasonic has 10,000 layoffs: Japanese tech conglomerate Panasonic has led one of the largest layoff waves in Asia, shedding more than 10,000 employees across its various business locations. The company has stated that it is restructuring to focus on core areas and enhance operational efficiency.
