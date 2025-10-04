180K job cuts: Biggest tech company layoffs in 2025 (as of October)

American companies have cut 119,368 roles, or roughly 66.3% of all layoffs by tech firms around the world. Among them are some of the largest companies by market capitalization, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle.

RationalFX estimates that of 180,094 layoffs in 2025, 50,184 were directly related to the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools by businesses.

The latest example is global IT company Accenture, which laid off over 11,000 employees in the past three months, citing the inability to retrain staff for AI roles as a primary factor in the workforce reductions.

Intel and Microsoft top the U.S. in layoffs this year, with 33,900 and 19,215 employees affected, respectively. In India, Mumbai-based IT services provider TCS has led the largest wave of job cuts, letting go of 12,000 staff since the start of 2025.

In Europe, more than 11,000 employees have been made redundant at Accenture as the company moves towards greater automation and trains its workforce in the use of AI agents.