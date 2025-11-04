AI shockwave: Some companies cut jobs — others go on massive hiring sprees

Several firm have announced replacing employees with AI; companies hiring thanks to AI
Fear of AI replacing jobs is no longer just speculation: It's a reality many companies openly acknowledge in 2025.
The overall trend in 2025 shows a wave of layoffs in traditional roles due to AI automation and efficiency.
At the same time, many have targeted hiring in AI-centric positions to leverage the new technology for growth and innovation.
More than 180,000 tech jobs were cut across 218 companies, with AI cited as a main driver for restructuring alongside economic factors.
Here's a list of companies laying off employees due to AI and those that are hiring thanks to AI advancements in 2025:
Amazon: Planning to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs, with 14,000 jobs already cut, attributing layoffs in part to AI-driven efficiencies across corporate operations, cloud, HR, and AWS. CEO Andy Jassy noted AI as a major factor in workforce reduction, as per Reuters.
Microsoft: Laid off around 15,000 workers over multiple rounds, initially starting with 9,000 positions with some cuts attributed to AI-driven restructuring.
Meta (Facebook): Reduced its workforce by about 5% or 4,000 positions, citing AI-related efficiency and shifting company priorities
Intel: Reportedly planning to reduce global workforce initially by 15,000, eventually rising to about 24,000 employees (~22%), driven by restructuring and technology shifts including AI.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Cut nearly 12,000 jobs initially, eventually hitting 20,000 employees, especially mid and senior level roles, amid AI-driven changes.
Salesforce: Cut 4,000 customer support jobs, pointing to AI handling about half of the workload, CNBC reported.
Klarna: Reduced workforce by 40% as it integrates AI solutions aggressively,
Lufthansa: Announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs by 2030, citing AI for operational efficiency.
Scale AI: Laid off over 1,000 contract workers.
IBM: Plans to replace around 30% of back-office roles with AI over the next five years, estimated at roughly 8,000 jobs, according to tech media.
Duolingo: Intends to shift from contractors to AI-assisted workforce.
Atlassian: Noted productivity improvements with AI may reduce workforce needs in call centres.
Meanwhile, AI is spurring new job creation in AI research, engineering, and related fields, creating a mixed but transformative impact on employment landscape.
Microsoft: Actively increasing headcount with a focus on AI-driven productivity and technology development, including partnerships with OpenAI and investing heavily in AI tools.
Meta (Facebook): Recruiting aggressively for AI and machine learning roles following workforce restructuring, focussing on elevating AI talent standards.
Alphabet (Google): Expanding AI teams after merging DeepMind with Google Brain to accelerate AI development, with hiring across engineering, product, and research functions.
IBM: Quietly hired thousands after laying off 8,000 amid its AI drive.
OpenAI: Hiring for engineering, research, and operations roles to push forward AI model development and safety innovations.
Lambda: A cloud GPU provider for deep learning, hiring engineers and researchers to support AI hardware and software advancements.
Dataiku: Hiring staff across engineering, product, and marketing to support AI and data science platforms.
Grammarly: Investing in AI-powered language tools, hiring across engineering and product teams.
Other AI startups and emerging companies: Many are hiring for roles including AI engineers, machine learning specialists, data scientists, and AI ethics officers
300 million jobs could be lost to AI
AI could force 14% of all workers to change career by 2030
High earners are most concerned about AI taking their jobs
47% of all US workers could see their roles come under threat from AI in the next decade
Automating half of current tasks worldwide could take another 20 years
60% of the jobs in advanced economies are at risk of being replaced by AI
But just 26% of jobs in low-income countries are similarly exposed
And only 3% of workers with less than a high school diploma are in work considered "most exposed" to AI job losses
Workers aged 18-24 are 129% more likely than workers aged over 65 to worry that AI will make their job obsolete
15% of workers in the US would consider having an AI boss
(Source: Goldman Sachs)
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox