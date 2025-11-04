AI shockwave: Some companies cut jobs — others go on massive hiring sprees

Amazon: Planning to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs, with 14,000 jobs already cut, attributing layoffs in part to AI-driven efficiencies across corporate operations, cloud, HR, and AWS. CEO Andy Jassy noted AI as a major factor in workforce reduction, as per Reuters.

Microsoft: Laid off around 15,000 workers over multiple rounds, initially starting with 9,000 positions with some cuts attributed to AI-driven restructuring.

Meta (Facebook): Reduced its workforce by about 5% or 4,000 positions, citing AI-related efficiency and shifting company priorities

Intel: Reportedly planning to reduce global workforce initially by 15,000, eventually rising to about 24,000 employees (~22%), driven by restructuring and technology shifts including AI.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Cut nearly 12,000 jobs initially, eventually hitting 20,000 employees, especially mid and senior level roles, amid AI-driven changes. ​

Salesforce: Cut 4,000 customer support jobs, pointing to AI handling about half of the workload, CNBC reported.​

Klarna: Reduced workforce by 40% as it integrates AI solutions aggressively,

Lufthansa: Announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs by 2030, citing AI for operational efficiency. ​

Scale AI: Laid off over 1,000 contract workers.​

IBM: Plans to replace around 30% of back-office roles with AI over the next five years, estimated at roughly 8,000 jobs, according to tech media. ​

Duolingo: Intends to shift from contractors to AI-assisted workforce.​