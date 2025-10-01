SpeakUp revolutionises Speaker booking with AI, puts UAE on global tech map

Instantly connect with AI-curated speaker matches—saving time and effort
In an age where booking a home or ride takes mere seconds, Dubai-based startup SpeakUp is transforming the way event organisers, media outlets, and podcasters connect with public speakers. Using advanced AI algorithms, the platform eliminates the traditional friction of speaker sourcing — and is rapidly positioning the UAE as a global innovation hub for the event tech space.
Born from a simple yet compelling question — “In a world where you can book a stranger’s home in two clicks, why does booking a speaker still require agents and endless forms?” — SpeakUp offers a seamless, intelligent speaker-matching solution. With over 15,000 users already on board, the platform connects organisers and speakers from across the globe in just a few clicks.
“Think of it as an ‘Indeed for public speaking’, but built specifically for conferences, podcasts, and media appearances,” says Helen Kareva, Co-Founder of SpeakUp.
Organisers and speakers alike can register, post events or opportunities, and receive AI-curated matches and applications instantly — dramatically reducing the time and effort spent on speaker selection. The platform also features direct booking, ratings and reviews, achievement badges, sponsorship opportunities, and a Growth Marketplace offering exclusive services for its growing community.
SpeakUp’s momentum has not gone unnoticed. The company is one of just 16 startups selected to appear on The Final Pitch Dubai, the region’s answer to Shark Tank, airing on OSN and OSN+. “While we can’t reveal what happened on the show, we invite audiences to tune in and follow our journey,” Kareva adds.
In just five months, SpeakUp has expanded operations into three countries and is now preparing to represent the UAE at Web Summit Lisbon, the world’s largest technology conference. This milestone marks a major step in SpeakUp’s mission to create a global ecosystem where discovering the right speaker is as simple as booking a flight.
SpeakUp is an AI-driven platform based in Dubai that connects event organisers, media producers, podcasters, and public speakers worldwide. By leveraging smart matching technology, SpeakUp streamlines the speaker discovery and booking process, empowering professionals across the event and media industries.
