Fujairah unveils ‘Green Hub’ to transform environmental data at GITEX 2025

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Supplied

The Fujairah Environment Authority has unveiled its new digital platform, the Unified Dynamic Data Platform (UDP), also called the Green Hub, at the 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025, marking the Authority’s fourth consecutive year at the event in the Fujairah Government pavilion.

The Green Hub is a major step forward for environmental digital transformation in Fujairah. It acts as a central system that collects, integrates, and analyzes environmental data in real-time, automatically updating itself around the clock. The platform connects directly with various monitoring systems through a user-friendly interface, using artificial intelligence and geographic information systems (GIS) to make data easy to access and understand.

The platform aims to centralize large amounts of environmental information and improve decision-making. It tracks and analyzes key indicators like air quality, seawater health, weather, biodiversity, soil and groundwater conditions, and hazardous waste management. It also offers digital services that allow partners and the public to access environmental data easily and transparently.

Interactive dashboards show real-time data and insights, helping teams respond quickly to changes and take proactive steps. This supports the creation of better environmental policies and plans that align with sustainable development goals and the Authority’s vision of a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Fujairah.

Asila Abdullah Al Maala, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said the launch of the Green Hub at GITEX 2025 is a qualitative leap  in digital transformation and big data management. She added that the platform reflects the Authority’s commitment to using the latest technology and best practices to deliver smart, innovative environmental solutions. It also highlights Fujairah as a leader in creating sustainable, data-driven approaches to environmental protection. 

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir Ali is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE's most pressing developments.
