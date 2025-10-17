Open Innovation AI showcases Sovereign AI Solutions at GITEX Global 2025

“Enterprises and governments are eager to adopt AI, but the road to scale is blocked by practical challenges. Fragmented infrastructure forces IT teams to stitch together multiple clusters and tools. Underutilized GPUs waste as much as 40% of compute capacity, inflating costs and slowing projects. Compliance barriers limit what data can be processed in public clouds, while vendor lock-in leaves organizations dependent on external providers with little flexibility. Open Innovation AI was built to solve these challenges end-to-end. At GITEX, our team will demonstrate how our innovative solutions including platforms like Open Innovation Cluster Manager (OICM) are redefining how AI is deployed, making it practical, cost-effective, and sovereign at scale,” Dr. Rachid Belmeskine explained.