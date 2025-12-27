Premier League live: Manchester United vs Newcastle United on boxing day

Man Utd can move into top five with a win

Fans arrive at the ground ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2025. AFP-DARREN STAPLES

At Old Trafford, Manchester United face Newcastle in the only Premier League match on this year’s Boxing Day. United can move into the top five with a win, while Newcastle, sitting 11th, are chasing a place in the top half. The hosts will be without injured captain Bruno Fernandes.

