Premier League live: Manchester United vs Newcastle United on boxing day

Man Utd can move into top five with a win
Patrick Dorgu's first half by numbers vs. Newcastle:
31 touches
4 duels won
2x possessions won
2 clearances
2 touches in opp. box
2/2 shots on target 1
chance created 1 goal
Patrick Dorgu netted his first goal for Manchester United since joining the club last January.
It is also the first time United have started a Premier League match with a back four since November 2024 against Leicester, which was the final game before Ruben Amorim took charge.
(Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle)
Dorgu’s first goal for the club is the difference at the break. United lead thanks to his superb volley, with Newcastle still searching for answers.
(Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle)
Dorgu is really enjoying this. He tracks Lewis Hall all the way and makes a clean, composed challenge inside United’s area to win a throw. Great defensive work from him.
Jacob Murphy fires a great delivery right across the face of the Manchester United goal, but there is no Newcastle player in black and white there to finish it off. Quite what Luke Shaw was thinking with his pass into Benjamin Sesko in the build up is anyone’s guess. Newcastle will feel that was a big opening.
(Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle)
Matheus Cunha fizzes a low right footed effort just wide of the near post. Newcastle are really struggling to get to grips with the Manchester United number 10 at the moment. He is everywhere right now.
(Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle)
Another good move from United, sparked by Cunha driving forward through midfield. He picks out Dorgu on the right, who cuts inside and hits it with his right foot, forcing Ramsdale into a smart save at his near post.
(Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle)
Manchester United look really sharp on the counter. They are very much a counter attacking side by nature, and it may actually suit them here. They have not always looked convincing in sustained possession, but whenever Newcastle commit bodies forward, United carry real threat going the other way. However, they need to make better final third decisions
(Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle)
Benjamin Sesko holds the ball up brilliantly on the left and slips in Matheus Cunha, who forces Aaron Ramsdale into a save at his near post, resulting in a throw-in. The long throw is flicked on by Wolteade, and it drops to Patrick Dorgu on the edge of the box. He meets it with a stunning volley that flies into the net. What a strike, and what a way to score your first goal for the club.
(Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle)
Gordon is doubled up on the right wing but spots Hall making an inside run and slips it to him. Hall manages to whip in a cross that takes a deflection and goes behind for a corner. Newcastle work it short, but when the ball is eventually delivered into the box it is comfortable for Lammens.
(Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle)
Ruben was once very strict about sticking to a back three, but with injuries piling up and limited options available, he recently admitted he might be forced to rethink his system. It looks like that change is now happening.
(Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle)
A real opportunity for Newcastle. The corner is swung in and Bruno meets it with a glancing header, but Lammens reacts well to make the save. United cleared it but Newcastle won the possession back and won another corner from a Murphy shot.
(Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle)
United’s press is working well. They win the ball high up the pitch once more, with Dorgu cutting it back from the right to Sesko. He spins neatly inside the box but drags his shot wide. Cunha is furious, as he clearly wanted the pass instead.
(Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle)
Aaron Ramsdale looks to have pulled his hamstring. It is not something you see too often with goalkeepers, and it does not look great for him. Nick Pope is on the bench and, although he has not had many minutes lately, he may be called on earlier than expected. For now, Ramsdale is trying to carry on.
(Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle)
Playing Dorgu and Dalot together on that right side could be a tactical move to disrupt the Hall and Gordon combination, stopping them from finding any rhythm or freedom down that flank.
(Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle)
Is that a flat back four from the hosts? It certainly looks like it, with Patrick Dorgu operating high on the right as a winger in front of Diogo Dalot on that flank.
(Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle)
Corner swung in and Casemiro rises unmarked. That is a huge chance given his strength in the air, but he cannot make it count. The hosts will feel they should have capitalised there.
The team with the most Premier League victories on Boxing Day? Manchester United (22). The team with the most Premier League defeats on Boxing Day? Newcastle United (16, level with Aston Villa). Follow the action from Old Trafford with us.
The much appreciated Senne Lammens has kept one clean sheet in 11 games for Manchester United and that was actually in his first. Can he keep one tonight?
During the Premier League era, Manchester United have faced Newcastle six times between 26 and 31 December, with three wins, two draws and one defeat.
That defeat came almost a year ago, when Newcastle claimed a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on a miserable night for the hosts, with Ruben Amorim even substituting Joshua Zirkzee just after the half hour mark.
Great memories if you are a Newcastle supporter. They were so dominant that night they could easily have been four up by half time.
