Robots at the table: AI, and the future of dining in the UAE

Novelty attracts the first wave of diners, but it is execution that keeps them coming back. The most successful AI integrations so far have been those where technology fades into the background of a seamless, memorable experience. In fact, the risk associated to becoming too heavy on the AI aspect of the experience or offering is that it becomes only a novelty and, in the case of restaurants, this means a one-off visit instead of a loyal customer base who want to return. That’s where Dubai’s hospitality leaders can excel, potentially by designing tech and AI into a narrative that reflects the city’s dual love of a tradition based on warm hospitality and modern cutting edge technology.