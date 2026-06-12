Minister says insults directed at leaders cross a red line and violate the law
Dubai: Saudi authorities have referred a social media user to the Public Prosecution after comments made during an online audio discussion were found to have contained offensive remarks directed at a fellow Arab state, according to Okaz newspaper.
The General Authority of Media Regulation said the content was detected on 6 June through its monitoring activities and was deemed to be in violation of regulations governing digital and media content.
In a statement, the authority said the remarks breached provisions of the Kingdom’s Anti-Cybercrime Law, which prohibits content that insults friendly or brotherly nations, their leaders or national symbols, as well as material considered harmful to public order.
The regulator said it had completed the necessary administrative procedures and referred the case to prosecutors under Article 6 of the law, which governs offences committed through information technology platforms.
Saudi authorities said they would continue monitoring digital platforms for content that violates media standards and regulations, stressing that legal measures would be pursued against individuals found to have breached the rules.
The announcement was accompanied by remarks from Media Minister Salman Al-Dosari, who said attacks on the leaders of friendly and brotherly countries were inconsistent with Saudi Arabia’s values and legal framework.
“Such behaviour is entirely unacceptable,” Al Dosari said, adding that there would be no tolerance for conduct that undermines the Kingdom’s principles, customs and diplomatic relations.