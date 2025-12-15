UAE launches public service evaluation initiative

‘Community Participation in Zero Bureaucracy’ invites citizens to assess federal services
Dubai: The UAE government has launched a new initiative titled ‘Community Participation in Zero Bureaucracy’ to involve members of the public in evaluating the performance of federal government entities and improving the quality of public services.
Under the initiative, individuals from various segments of society will be invited to assess government services based on their direct experience. The move aims to enhance transparency and credibility in evaluations, place user feedback at the centre of service quality measurement, and strengthen public participation in government performance reviews.
The programme will prioritise input from people who have previously interacted with federal services, including residents, business owners, retirees and other service users who can offer informed and practical insights.
Participants will be able to share their views on several aspects of service delivery, including ease of access, clarity of information, responsiveness and the overall customer experience.
According to the guidelines, participants must not be employees of the government entity being evaluated and must have genuine experience in obtaining a service or completing an official procedure. Selected evaluators will also receive training to ensure their assessments are fair, objective and aligned with approved standards and criteria.
