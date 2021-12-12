Sharjah: Private schools and universities in Sharjah will have a three-day weekend - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - starting from January 1, 2022, it was announced on Sunday.
Private schools in Sharjah will be open only four days a week according to instructions issued by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, said Ali Al Hosani, director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), during his remarks on a live programme broadcast on Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio.
More details about the school timings will be announced in the coming days, Al Hosani said.
The announcement was also carried in an Instagram post by SPEA. “#SPEA announces the adoption of the new schedule for all #Sharjah private educational institutions starting January 1, 2022. Further details will be announced in the coming days,” it said.
The move follows a recent Sharjah government announcement declaring Friday, Saturday and Sunday to be the new weekend for the emirate’s public sector. The decision was approved by the Sharjah Executive Council in line with the directives of Dr Sheikh Sultan. The changes made to the weekend and work system came after an extensive study with an aim to correspond with the UAE’s vision aiming at enhancing its competitiveness in various sectors in a manner that supports the business environment and economy.
The development in turn follows the federal UAE government’s adoption of Friday has a half working day and Saturday and Sunday the new off days for federal government entities.