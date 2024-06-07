Dubai: Wondering when the next school break is to schedule your family summer vacation? The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has released the 2024-2025 academic calendar for all Dubai private schools.

It is important to keep in mind that this is a general schedule and the specific dates might differ according to the school’s curriculum. Regardless, for all private schools, the school days must not be less than 182 days per academic year, according to the UAE's Ministry of Education (MOE).