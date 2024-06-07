Dubai: Wondering when the next school break is to schedule your family summer vacation? The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has released the 2024-2025 academic calendar for all Dubai private schools.
It is important to keep in mind that this is a general schedule and the specific dates might differ according to the school’s curriculum. Regardless, for all private schools, the school days must not be less than 182 days per academic year, according to the UAE's Ministry of Education (MOE).
Here's a quick breakdown to help you navigate the key dates:
Key dates for school breaks
Dubai private schools starting in September
For academic year 2023-2024
June 28, 2024 - Academic year not to end before June 28, 2024.
For academic year 2024 – 2025:
• August 26, 2024 - Start of academic year.
• December 16, 2024 - Start of winter break.
• January 6, 2025 – Resumption of classes after winter break.
• March 24, 2025 – Start of spring break.
• April 7, 2025 – Resumption of classes after spring break.
• April 14, 2025 – Resumption of classes after spring break (for MoE curriculum schools).
• June 27, 2025 - Academic year not to end before June 27, 2025.
Dubai private schools starting in April (academic year 2024-2025):
• July 1, 2024 – Start of summer break.
• August 26, 2024 – Resumption of classes after summer break.
• December 16, 2024 – Start of winter break.
• January 6, 2025 – Resumption of classes after winter break
• March 1 to March 31, 2025 – End of academic year.
(Private schools can close any day in March 2025, subject to the school fulfilling the stipulated number of school days and receiving KHDA approval.)
For specific dates, you can access the individual calendar for your child's school by visiting the official KHDA website web.khda.gov.ae/en/resources/academic-calendar-dubai-private-schools