Dubai: If you are looking to upskill and be prepared for a future with Artificial Intelligence (AI), a new initiative in Dubai can help you learn about AI prompts, get certified, compete with the best talents across the world and build a network of AI experts.
The One Million Prompters initiative was launched in May by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. This initiative is the first and largest of its kind, aiming to prepare one million prompters over three years – starting from Dubai.
If you want to register for the promgramme here’s how you can do it.
What is the One Million Prompters initiative?
The initiative is in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, aiming to accelerate the adoption of AI applications in the city.
It focuses on training, certifying, and developing competencies in prompt engineering, which involves crafting precise and effective instructions for AI systems to achieve desired outcomes in various tasks, ranging from generating creative content to solving complex challenges.
How to register for the One Million Prompters initiative
- Visit dub.ai
- Scroll down to the ‘Register your interest’ setion.
- Enter your details like your full name, email address and telephone number, along with details of your work.
- Check the box agreeing to the terms and conditions set by the Dubai Future Foundation on the use of information shared by participants.
- Click on ‘Submit’.
Then, all you need to do is wait for the updates from Dubai Future Foundation and the One Million Prompters initiative, which is expected to go live in the third quarter of 2024.
Why should I register for the programme?
By registering for the programme, you will benefit in the following ways:
- Trainings: Enrol in comprehensive courses designed to enhance your skills in generative AI and prompt engineering.
- Certifications: Get official recognitions to validate your expertise and help you stand out.
- Competitions: Challenges to test your abilities and win prizes.
- Networking: Opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals, industry leaders, and experts.