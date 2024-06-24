If you want to register for the promgramme here’s how you can do it.

What is the One Million Prompters initiative?

The initiative is in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, aiming to accelerate the adoption of AI applications in the city.

It focuses on training, certifying, and developing competencies in prompt engineering, which involves crafting precise and effective instructions for AI systems to achieve desired outcomes in various tasks, ranging from generating creative content to solving complex challenges.

How to register for the One Million Prompters initiative

- Visit dub.ai

- Scroll down to the ‘Register your interest’ setion.

- Enter your details like your full name, email address and telephone number, along with details of your work.

- Check the box agreeing to the terms and conditions set by the Dubai Future Foundation on the use of information shared by participants.

- Click on ‘Submit’.

Then, all you need to do is wait for the updates from Dubai Future Foundation and the One Million Prompters initiative, which is expected to go live in the third quarter of 2024.

Why should I register for the programme?

By registering for the programme, you will benefit in the following ways: