Dubai: Do you have an old phone or a damaged tablet gathering dust at home? By donating your unwanted device, you can help change the future of an underprivileged child, giving them access to technology, the internet, and a hybrid education.

The ‘Donate Your Own Device’ campaign by The Digital School, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, was launched in 2023 in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the campaign is now a permanent initiative inviting individuals, organisations, and institutions to donate outdated devices as essential learning tools for students worldwide.

Your donation will support children in communities with limited access to technology, reaching students in countries like Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Mauritania, Bangladesh, or Colombia. By donating, you not only give your device a second life but also help lower carbon dioxide emissions, reduce electronic waste, and save electricity.

What can you donate?

You can donate a wide range of devices, whether they are in working condition or damaged. The list of accepted items includes:

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Laptops

• Desktop computers

• Chargers, cables, and headphones

• Routers, modems, and switches

Once collected, the devices are assessed, refurbished, and repaired if necessary.

Preparing for donation

Before donating, ensure you clear any personal data from your device. If you forget, don’t worry – the recycling centres have secure data wiping processes and all donated devices undergo thorough data erasure before being given to students.

The campaign has partnered with local recycling centres to refurbish and recycle the donated devices.

Where to donate

You can drop off your old devices at Emirates Red Crescent collection centres across the UAE. Donations are not limited to individuals – organisations and offices can also contribute old laptops, printers, or desktops. Simply visit the website, click on the ‘Donate Now’ button, select ‘Organisations’, and fill in the form.

If you don’t have an old device to donate, you can still contribute financially to The Digital School initiative through the Emirates Red Crescent by visiting this webpage - https://www.emiratesrc.ae/digitalschool/Default_en.aspx.

Drop off locations

You can drop off your devices at ERC donation boxes across the UAE. Here are the collection points:

• Abu Dhabi – The General Secretariat, Zayed Sports City, and Baniyas

• Al Ain – Beside Al Ain Coop

• Al Dhafra Branch – Near Baiet Al Raddwan Mosque

• Dubai – Garhoud Street, next to Sheikh Zayed Housing

• Sharjah – Al Rahmaniya area, Al Thed Intersection 6

• Sharjah – Emirates Red Crescent box, Al Ramla West, Halwan

• Ajman – Meshairef area, behind e& (Etisalat) Business Centre

• Ras Al Khaimah – Dafan al Khor, near RAK Bridge

• Fujairah – King Faisal Street

• Umm Al Quwain – Al Raas, Al Mualla Street 26

