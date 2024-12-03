Dubai: If you are looking for things to do with your family this winter season, there are four festivals in Abu Dhabi that you should add to your list of activities. Not only will you get a chance to enjoy authentic Emirati heritage, but there are also plenty of family friendly events and activities at these venues, with free entry or ticket prices starting at just Dh10.

1. Sheikh Zayed Festival – November 1, 2024, to February 29, 2025

‘Hayakum’ (‘Welcome’ in Arabic) is the theme of this year’s Sheikh Zayed Festival, and a drive down to the Al Wathba region is just what you need to immerse yourself in Emirati culture, and make some memories for the books, with your family and friends.

As one of the largest heritage festivals in the emirate, Sheikh Zayed Festival has a whole line-up of experiences to offer – from drone shows and fireworks, to week-long festivals, a heritage village, and even international pavilions, to celebrate cultures from across the world.

With ticket prices starting from just Dh10, it is a great way to combine a road trip with a cultural, family friendly experience.

Here are some of the attractions that are part of the festival, that runs until the end of February next year:

1. Heritage Village: Participate cultural and heritage activities, visit the traditional markets, buy local handicrafts, and enjoy live heritage performances. The Emirati Tent Restaurant (Al Kheimah) at the village also offers great Emirati food.

2. Country pavilions: From Morocco and Turkey, to Thailand, China, India, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, there are several countries that have pavilions at the festival. Learn about the cultures and customs of these countries and take home some of the artefacts and food items of the places you visit.

3. Theme park: This season’s theme park has been enhanced by virtual reality technology, suitable for all age groups, a ‘Haunted House’ for thrill-seekers, and many other adventures and games.

4. World-record-breaking fireworks: From Eid Al Etihad to New Year’s fireworks, celebrate the special occasions at the festival. If you’re visiting in other weeks, you might still catch a firework display, as they are planned on different days throughout the festival season.

5. New musical fountain: Enjoy water games and musical performances synchronised with the movement of water.

6. A floating market: Can’t visit Thailand? At the Sheikh Zayed Festival, you will be able to enjoy the historic floating market, which is the first of its kind outside Thailand. Named ‘Siam Paradise’, you can participate in traditional activities like umbrella painting and Thai flower making and choose from different restaurants there for some delicious Thai food.

7. The ‘helicopter’ experience: This is a 5D experience of flying through virtual reality.

8. Honey exhibition and date festival: The festival is also supporting local businesses, by providing a dedicated space for visitors to enjoy and buy different types of local honey and dates.

9. Car show: Car lovers can enjoy parades and displays of custom cars here.

For all the details of what to expect at the festival, click here.

2. Mother of the Nation Festival – at three locations across Abu Dhabi

The festival will provide a festive atmosphere, fireworks, concerts and fun activities, celebrating the authentic history, ancient culture and rich heritage of the UAE. Image Credit: WAM

This special heritage festival will be held at three different locations in Abu Dhabi – Al Dhafra, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi city.

This year’s festival has a cosmic theme, with space-inspired art installations and festival rides.

At the festival, you can expect movies in the park for children, carnival rides, kids swing, a lava pool, kiddie trains, arcade games, art installations and different food options, with cuisines from all over the world.

These are the dates and locations:

• Al Mugheirah Bay, Al Dhafra – November 28-December 2

• Al Ain Square, Al Ain – November 28-December 2

• Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi city – December 6-31

Ticket prices start from Dh25 for Al Dhafra and Al Ain, and from Dh30 for Abu Dhabi corniche. For more details on what to expect at the festival, click here.

3. Union Fortress Village – December 6-14

Location: Al Ain International Airport

The Union Fortress Village has been set up at the Al Ain International Airport, under the theme of ‘Shield of Strength and Pride’.

The Union Fortress 10 military show will also take place here, on December 14. It is the UAE’s military showcase, organised by the Ministry of Defence, celebrating the UAE Armed Forces. The annual event demonstrates the nation’s advanced defence capabilities, operational readiness, and cutting-edge technologies.

The village itself offers an immersive national experience combining entertainment, education, and interactive activities.

Expect attractions including the 'Field of Eternal Glory' to honour the nation’s martyrs, the 'Heroes Challenge' for sporting activities, and the 'Emirati Heritage Corner' featuring traditional crafts.

Timings: 4 to 10pm

4. Al Dhafra festival – October 21, 2024-January 30, 2025

Location: Near Madinat Zayed

Image Credit: The art of weaving handicrafts using palm leaves by Emirati women was in the spotlight at a traditional market. The Traditional Souq, which spans 48,000 square metres, and being organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee Abu Dhabi as part of the ninth edition of Al Dhafra Festival, will run until December 30 at Al Gharbia, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News archives Falcon competition as part of Al Dhafra festival. Image Credit: View gallery as list

This is the 18th edition of the heritage festival, which takes place at the edge of The Empty Quarter or ‘Rub’ Al Khali’, near Madinat Zayed. According to the Department of culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT), this region is the ancestral home of the Bani Yas tribe, of which the ruling Al Nahyan family are members. The town carries the name of the United Arab Emirates’ first president, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates, reflecting the significance of this region to the country’s history.