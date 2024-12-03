Dubai: Looking for the perfect family activity to wrap up the Eid Al Etihad holidays? There are two popular destinations in Dubai that have offers on entry tickets, which are available only during the public holiday. Here’s everything you need to know:
Dubai Safari Park: 40 per cent off on tickets
Dubai Safari Park is a must-visit destination this long weekend, offering a 40 per cent discount on entry tickets. Today, December 3, is the last day to seize the opportunity to enjoy this Safari experience with your family.
What to expect
Under the theme ‘One Nation, 7 Wildlife Journeys,’ Dubai Safari Park is celebrating the UAE’s unity and dedication to wildlife conservation. This special programme includes a storytelling show about the wildlife journeys across the seven emirates, cultural tents, henna artists, and a variety of local food and beverages. Visitors can also enjoy up-close encounters with owls, salukis, and camels.
Ticket Information
• Discounted prices: Starting at Dh30 for children (ages 3-12) and Dh50 for adults.
• Booking: Purchase your tickets online through this link - https://dubaisafari.ae/tickets/ by clicking the ‘Book Now’ button under ‘General Admission’.
• Inclusions: General admission provides access to six zones – African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert, Kids Farm, and Al Wadi – as well as unlimited shuttle train rides around the park.
Timings
• Open daily from 9am to 6pm (last entry at 4.30pm).
How to get there
Dubai Safari Park is located in the Al Warqa 4 district, off E44 Ras Al Khor Road. To reach the park:
1. Take E311 (Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road) and take Exit 52, regardless of whether you are coming from Abu Dhabi or Sharjah.
2. Follow signs towards Dragon Mart, which will appear on your right.
3. Continue towards Dubai Safari Park, located on the left. Take a U-turn at the first roundabout to arrive at the park, which will be to your right.
Dubai Parks and Resorts: Eid Al Etihad special offer
UAE residents can celebrate Eid Al Etihad at Motiongate Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East, with a special ‘Buy Three Tickets, Get One Free’ deal on all online bookings.
Offer details
• Validity: Available until December 4.
• Price: Dh221 per person.
• Booking: Visit this webpage to avail of the offer - https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/motiongatetm-dubai/eid-al-etihad
Special in-park entertainment
• Traditional Emirati dance performances.
• Authentic Emirati food options available throughout the park.
Timings
• Sunday to Thursday: 11am to 8pm
• Friday and Saturday: 11am to 9pm