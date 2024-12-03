What to expect

Under the theme ‘One Nation, 7 Wildlife Journeys,’ Dubai Safari Park is celebrating the UAE’s unity and dedication to wildlife conservation. This special programme includes a storytelling show about the wildlife journeys across the seven emirates, cultural tents, henna artists, and a variety of local food and beverages. Visitors can also enjoy up-close encounters with owls, salukis, and camels.

Ticket Information

• Discounted prices: Starting at Dh30 for children (ages 3-12) and Dh50 for adults.

• Booking: Purchase your tickets online through this link - https://dubaisafari.ae/tickets/ by clicking the ‘Book Now’ button under ‘General Admission’.

• Inclusions: General admission provides access to six zones – African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert, Kids Farm, and Al Wadi – as well as unlimited shuttle train rides around the park.

Timings

• Open daily from 9am to 6pm (last entry at 4.30pm).

How to get there

Dubai Safari Park is located in the Al Warqa 4 district, off E44 Ras Al Khor Road. To reach the park:

1. Take E311 (Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road) and take Exit 52, regardless of whether you are coming from Abu Dhabi or Sharjah.

2. Follow signs towards Dragon Mart, which will appear on your right.

3. Continue towards Dubai Safari Park, located on the left. Take a U-turn at the first roundabout to arrive at the park, which will be to your right.

Dubai Parks and Resorts: Eid Al Etihad special offer

UAE residents can celebrate Eid Al Etihad at Motiongate Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East, with a special ‘Buy Three Tickets, Get One Free’ deal on all online bookings.

Offer details

• Validity: Available until December 4.

• Price: Dh221 per person.

• Booking: Visit this webpage to avail of the offer - https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/motiongatetm-dubai/eid-al-etihad

Special in-park entertainment

• Traditional Emirati dance performances.

• Authentic Emirati food options available throughout the park.

Timings