Dubai: As Dubai prepares to welcome the Festival of Lights, popular outdoor attractions in Dubai will host a series of free fireworks displays, cultural performances of Indian dance and music, and fun-filled activities like diya (traditional lamp) painting and rangoli or patterns made with coloured powder, workshops. If you are looking to begin Diwali with a fireworks show, here’s what you need to know.

Al Seef Fireworks

Al Seef, another popular spot for Diwali celebrations, will also host a stunning fireworks display against the scenic backdrop of Dubai Creek. Arrive early to secure a great viewing spot, as the free event is expected to attract large crowds.

Weekend Diwali festival

But that’s not all, Al Seef will also feature ‘Noor - Festival of Lights’ from October 25 to 27, packed with cultural events ranging from poetry readings and musicals to dance shows, parades, and illuminating workshops on Indian culture and traditions.

Location: Al Seef is located next to the Al Fahidi Heritage Area in Bur Dubai. If you are travelling by car, take D84 Zabeel Road to reach Al Seef Street, where it is situated. For those using public transport, the closest Dubai Metro Station is Burjuman Station on the Red Line.

Global Village fireworks

• October 25 to 26 – 9pm

• November 1 to 2 – 9pm

In addition to the fireworks, you can witness the creation of a stunning 5-8 metre Rangoli masterpiece in front of the Lebanon Pavilion. There will also be a special ‘Festival of Lights Market’ featuring handcrafted clay diyas, festive decorations, Diwali sweets, and jewellery. Performances on the main stage will keep the festive spirit high.

To enjoy the fireworks and the festivities, you will need to purchase an entry ticket. Here are the details:

• Dh25 – Weekday ticket (Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays)

• Dh30 – Any day ticket

• Free – Entry for children under three, senior citizens, and People of Determination

You can buy them at the ticket counter or save time and book them in advance through the official website - www.globalvillage.ae.

Location: Located on the Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park.

