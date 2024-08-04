ICP stressed that the initiative aims to give violators a new opportunity to amend their status in accordance with the law, taking into account their circumstances based on the values of mercy and tolerance on which the UAE has been founded.

In 2018, an initiative was launched to amend the status of violators under the slogan “Protect yourself by amending your status”. The initiative granted a violator who voluntarily applied to amend his status a full exemption from all fines incurred against him, without including his name on the deprivation list, and allowing him to return to the country with a new visa. It provided those wishing to remain in the country with a temporary residence, not conditional on the presence of a sponsor for a period of six months, with his registration in the virtual labour market system, which allows him to search for a job that suits his qualifications, experience and skills, and then transfer his sponsorship to the new sponsor.